Cong leadership making hectic efforts to attract Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh | India News

NEW DELHI: As the crisis looms over the government of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, party sources said Tuesday that efforts were being made to attract discontented leader and former member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia, who remained “incommunicado.”

Seventeen MLA, including at least six ministers, known to be loyal to Scindia, are currently in Bangalore. Prime Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state cabinet after an emergency meeting on Monday night. After the meeting, around 20 ministers gave up on trusting Nath’s leadership.

In Delhi, sources said Congress leaders were making hectic efforts to save the party government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia, who has been at the daggers attracted to Kamal Nath for leadership issues.

The party’s high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, to Scindia to retrieve it. But the efforts have yet to bear fruit, they said.



Pilot tried to reach Scindia, but failed. The disgusted Scindia did not respond to her message, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted: “I hope that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh will end soon and that the leaders can resolve the differences. The state needs a stable government to keep the promises made to the electorate.”

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said Scindia could not be reached.

“We haven’t been able to talk to him yet … Whatever a true congressman will not leave the party,” he said, adding that the people of the state would give an adequate response to anyone trying to undermine his mandate.