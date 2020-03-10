Climate crisis: the earth is the key | Editorial HT – editorials

Opinion

A recent report from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MOES), Variability of observed rainfall and changes, He discovered that seven states in India: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland, have witnessed significant declining trends in annual rainfall over the past 30 years. Alarmingly, many other parts of the country have also seen an increase in the number of dry days during the monsoon season. This, the report adds, has negatively affected groundwater recharges in these regions with rain deficits. This rainfall deficit and its impact on groundwater can be attributed to the climate crisis, government officials acknowledge.

The impact of an erratic monsoon on agriculture, and on farmers, is direct. This is because between 50% and 60% of the country’s agriculture is still rainfed, without access to any type of irrigation. 2017-18 Economic Survey He said that the climate crisis could reduce annual agricultural income in the range of 15-18% on average, and up to 20-25% for areas without irrigation. In addition to having a negative impact on agricultural production, the climate crisis also impairs the ability of the land to act as a carbon sink. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2019 Climate change and land The report, therefore, warned of the massive impact of changing weather patterns on soil fertility, the increase in arid and desertified areas, and the contraction of polar climate zones and biodiversity. This exacerbates the climate crisis, while the climate crisis, in turn, exacerbates land degradation in different ways.

While microplanning, as India’s state climate action plans are supposed to do, and provide farmers with better seeds, climate information, land quality management and irrigation are critical, it is also important Use farmers’ knowledge on these issues. This is because they have vital local knowledge and practices on how to avoid, improve or adapt to a changing climate. Catalyzing this with climate science could have a real impact on the development of effective climate action.