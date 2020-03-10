After celebrating Holi in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas return to the United States; get hit walking hand in hand at the airport | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving us great couple goals for a long time. The duo’s photos and videos take over the Internet in no time when they go out together!

The lovebirds recently arrived in India to celebrate their first Holi together. They attended the Holi party of Isha Ambani and the photos of the celebrations were nothing but delicious. The actress then spent a weekend with her friends and family in an unknown destination. He even shared the image of it in his social media accounts.

Now, PeeCee and Nick were seen at the airport by the paparazzi as they headed to the United States. For the occasion, the Bollywood diva wore a blue print top with a black blazer over it and jeans and blue heels. Nick, on the other hand, wore a white shirt with a jacket and black jeans with white shoes. They were captured walking hand in hand through the airport facilities. Also, the couple smiled for the cameras!



Check it out here:

Meanwhile, on the job front, PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’. The film failed to leave its mark at the box office. Fans expect her to announce her next project. Nick recently concluded his ‘Happiness Begins’ tour with the Jonas Brothers.