12 more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, Karnataka, Pune; 58 Indians brought from Iran | India News

NEW DELHI: Twelve more people tested positive for coronavirus: six in Kerala and three in Karnataka and Pune, state authorities said Tuesday, as the total number of cases rose to 59 and amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs were first used in India in the treatment of two patients.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 50, adding that the rest is being re-analyzed to confirm it. Once new cases declared by state governments are taken into account, the number will increase to 59.

In Karnataka, Prime Minister B S Yediyurappa said that four people have been confirmed by coronavirus, including three new cases. Also in Pune, three people tested positive one day after two cases were reported.

In the morning, 58 Indians were taken home from Iran, struck by the coronavirus, in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The spokesman for the IAF group, the group’s captain, Anupam Banerjee, said the C-17 Globemaster plane evacuated 25 men, 31 women and two children. He also brought swab samples from 529 Indians for laboratory tests and to check for coronavirus infection.

Those who returned were quarantined at a medical center in Hindon.

In announcing the latest cases in Kerala in an interaction with the media in Thiruvananthapuram after a special cabinet meeting to discuss the situation of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that at least 1,116 people are under observation: 149 in isolation rooms several hospitals and 967 in home quarantine. .

The new cases are friends and family of a couple who returned to Italy and their son who tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday along with two other relatives who stayed with them at their home in Rane, in the Pathanamthitta district, the minister of Health KK Shailaja, who was also present, said.

The couple’s elderly parents are among the last six positive cases, he said.

In Jaipur, the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, both second-line anti-HIV drugs, was administered in a couple of Italian elders who underwent treatment for Covid-19 at the SMS Hospital.

The General Drug Controller of India approved the “restricted use” of these drugs to treat those affected by the new coronavirus after the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) requested emergency approval.

Dr. D S Meena, Medical Superintendent of the SMS Hospital, said that the Italian man and his wife had developed severe respiratory problems, after which the decision was made to combine them with lopinavir and ritonavir.

According to officials, the patients’ consent was taken before administering the medications.

This combination together with other drugs has been used in clinical trials in China, where the coronavirus first emerged, and Thailand for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

In Karnataka, a software engineer who returned from the United States on March 1 tested positive on Monday and became the first patient with COVID-19 in the state.

According to health department officials, his wife and daughter also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Another person, who had traveled from the United States through London and arrived in Bangalore on March 8, also tested positive, they said.

The state health minister, Sriramulu, said the family members of the four people were quarantined. Using a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said: “I appeal to people to make sure this disease doesn’t spread anymore.”

A day after two related people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Pune, the Maharashtra health department said. This brings to five the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Pune district and in Maharashtra.

One of them is related to the two confirmed coronavirus patients and had returned from Dubai with them, while the other is a driver of the taxi in which the family had traveled from Mumbai airport to Pune, said the Naval district collector Kishore. RAM.

Their condition was stable and they were receiving treatment in the isolation room of the Naidu Civic Management Hospital, he said.

After Mizoram, Manipur has closed its border with Myanmar indefinitely amid the new scare of the coronavirus.

Neighbor Mizoram had sealed its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh on Monday, and had banned the entry of foreigners to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

An official order, issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash, said that the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector would remain closed until further orders.

In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state until March 31. Classes 1-7 of all schools (state boards, CBSE, and ICSE) will remain closed and exams that have begun for them will be suspended. .

However, exams for class 10, class 12, and upper vocational high school will continue. The final exams of classes 8 and 9 will also proceed as usual.

Temple and church festivals, which witness massive meetings, should be avoided, but rituals can be performed discreetly, Vijayan said.

As Lord Ayyappa Hill Temple in Sabarimala will reopen on March 13, monthly bids can be made, but at this juncture devotees should avoid darshan, he said.

The coronavirus threat also cast a shadow over the Holi celebrations that were subdued across the country.

