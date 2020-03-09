Writer Farhad Samji on the reworking of the script for ‘Coolie No 1’ for the movie Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan: The concept of love at first sight is passe | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

On February 23, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan finished filming Davidiewan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’, an official adaptation of the 1995 star Govinda-Karisma Kapoor of the same name. Screenwriter Farhad Samji admits that initially the team was skeptical about a second coming of the comic plot for fear of comparisons. “But even ‘Judwaa’ was a cult film, with Salman Khan in his first double role, and Varun released ‘Judwaa 2’ with elan,” he says, and quickly adds that while no one can recreate the chemistry of the original actors, the first Varun and Sara’s pairing works for this movie equally well.

“While the germ of the idea remains the same, we have modified the script to make it more contemporary. Nothing seems dated now, ”says Farhad. Install it about the changes and the writer informs that much of the romantic song has been reviewed. “The concept of love at first sight is past and couples no longer wander hand in hand in the park. We had to make the two characters compatible with each other with a hint of a good love story. ”

The production of Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani has recreated two blockbusters from the previous movie, ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ and some of the gags, with many new ones as well. “” Like the ‘Housefull’ and ‘Golmaal’ franchises, the humor in ‘Coolie No. 1’ is also situational and comes from the solid cast of Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi, with Varun blatantly playing the gallery this time “Farhad shares. Kader Khan, who played the girl’s millionaire father, Hoshiyaar Chand, has since died in the 1995 film. Paresh Rawal is the new participant and Farhad rushes to say that while playing the same role, the character He has his own body language and gestures.



Farhad made his debut as a lyricist in David’s multi-star in 2002, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’, after which he became a writer and finally, director of ‘Entertainment’ for Akshay Kumar.

