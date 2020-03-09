WHO: Covid-19 death rate more than flu | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The death rate from the new coronavirus is much higher than that of seasonal influenza, which until now was considered to kill more people. Not only that, the new virus, to which no one has immunity, also causes more serious diseases than seasonal flu, said the World Health Organization (WHO), indicating that more people are susceptible to infection than was estimated and Some will suffer serious illnesses. .

“Worldwide, about 3.4% of Covid-19 reported cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills much less than 1% of those infected, ”said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In its latest status report, the UN agency said it is understood that the reproductive number, the number of secondary infections generated by an infected individual, is between 2 and 2.5 for Covid-19 virus, higher than for influenza .

The latest data suggests that 80% of coronavirus infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are serious infections that require oxygen and 5% are critical infections that require ventilation, according to WHO.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected about 1,10,041 people in more than 90 countries so far and killed 3,825 people. The virus causes a disease known as Covid-19.

Experts said the death rate is likely to change further as more cases are confirmed and the percentage of deaths is expected to decrease since the milder cases of Covid-19 are probably not diagnosed.

Highlighting the differences between the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases such as MERS, SARS and influenza, Tedros said the evidence shows that Covid-19 was not transmitted as efficiently as the flu, which can be broadly transmitted by infected people but still They show no symptoms.

The chances of dying from Covid-19 vary based on several factors, such as where patients are treated, age, and existing diseases.

“We understand that people are afraid and uncertain. Fear is a natural human response to any threat, especially when it is a threat that we do not fully understand. But as we get more data, we understand this virus and the disease it causes, more and more. This virus is not SARS, it is not MERS and it is not influenza. It is a unique virus with unique characteristics, ”said Tedros.

Both Covid-19 and influenza cause respiratory illness and spread in the same way, through small drops of fluid from a sick person’s nose and mouth.

