UP ‘name and shame’ fences: Allahabad HC reservation order | India News

PRAYAGRAJ: The upper court of Allahabad on Sunday reserved its order in a matter related to the ‘name and shame’ fences, with names, addresses and photos of 57 people who were notified of the recovery for allegedly destroying public and private property during the anti-CAA protests on December 19.

The court will issue its ruling on Monday.

The higher court had taken suo motu knowledge of the billboards on Saturday and had asked the commissioner of the Lucknow division and Lucknow DM to explain to him under what law such fences had been placed on the streets of the state capital.

After hearing the attorney general’s arguments on Sunday, a division bank composed of the president of the court Govind Mathur and Judge Ramesh Sinha said the order would be delivered at 2 p.m. on March 9.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, attorney general Raghvendra Pratap Singh argued that the court should not consider public interest litigation in such matters. In addition, he explained that the court should not be aware of an act committed by those who have damaged public and private property.

He called the act of the state government to place the posters of the alleged anti-CAA protesters as a “deterrent” so that such acts are not repeated in the future.

On Sunday, when the court approached the matter at 10 am, additional attorney general Neeraj Tripathi reported that attorney general Raghvendra Pratap Singh would represent the state government. Therefore, the court ordered to hear the case at 3 pm. Upon appearing in court in the afternoon, the attorney general informed him of the position of the state government after which the order was reserved.

The Lucknow administration had put these fences on Thursday night. The fences contained the names, addresses and images of 57 people who had previously been given rupee recovery notices of 1.55 rupees.

The retired IPS official, SR Darapuri, Congress worker and social activist Sadaf Jafar and the son of prominent Shiite cleric Kalbe Sadiq were among the 57 “defendants” who appear on these fences.

On Friday, while defendants and other social activists skinned the district administration for revealing their identities and said they had been exposed to threats, including the lynching of the mafia, the district administration said the step taken was by law. .

More than 20 people died in state protests against the CAA on December 19 and 20. The state government then notified the “identified defendants” to recover damages caused during the violence caused by the protest.

