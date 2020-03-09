The fame of Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti, shares a bikini photo with a message that invites reflection on Women’s Day

India Top Headlines

The world today celebrates International Women’s Day (March 8). This day reflects the spirit of femininity, the change that must be made and, finally, talks about equal opportunities and rights for women. Many celebrities have shared some strong and inspiring messages on their social networks, while some talked about the special women in their lives, some talked about gender equality.

The fame of Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti, also went to her Instagram account to share a very powerful and powerful message this women’s day. Sumona asked people to stop judging women by the way they lead their lives. The actress posted a photo with a beautiful swimsuit and wrote: ‘Now you will say why am I wearing a swimsuit? Why am I not covered?

Listen –



What we use or don’t use,

What we do or not,

If we drink or smoke,

Wear pants, bikini or a sari,

Whether we are working women or not,

If we choose to have children or not,

If we choose to get married or not,

IT IS NOT ANY OF YOUR GODDESS BUSINESS.

Go to enrich your life with those around you.

Stop with that critical, stereotyped and chauvinistic behavior. That will be enough for us. ”

Have a look:

Sumona Chakravarti, who is currently seen playing the comic character Bhuri on The Kapil Sharma Show, has always been very fierce and vocal about his opinions. The actress never refuses to publish her photos in a bikini and has also been fooled by it. However, on this women’s day, she has asked people to stop being so critical and let women live as they want.

Interestingly, Sumona started it with television shows like Kasamh Se and Kasturi and has also been part of Khotey Sikkey and Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

