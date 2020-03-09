‘Sooryavanshi’: Netizens tend to ‘be ashamed of you Rohit Shetty’ for their comment that no one will see Katrina with Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer in the same frame | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Akshay Kumar and the protagonist of Katrina Kaif “Sooryavanshi” is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The first glimpse of the movie made everyone go crazy and now fans can’t wait to see this action packed police actor on the big screen.

But recently, Internet users showed “shame for you Rohit Shetty” because of their recent statement about Katrina. In a recent interview, he was asked about which star he focuses on while looking at the monitor, to which he said the three.

The question was posed in the context of a scene where Akshay, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh share the same screen in the recently released teaser. Rohit also went on to say that Katrina wanted another replay as she blinked during the explosion on the scene and wanted to perfect it. But instead he chose to go with that shot and said, “No one is going to look at you.” Shortly after this, a screenshot of his appointment went viral on the Internet and Internet users began trolling Rohit. One of the users wrote: “Katrina Kaif started working from the age of 14 and is the biggest female superstar just for her hard work and honesty towards her work! No one has the right to say that tujhe kon dekhega, hum to sooryavanshi Katrina ke liye hi dkenge SHAME IN YOU SHHTTY ROHIT ”



While another user wrote: “The first leading actor and now film director degraded Katrina Kaif with his derogatory comment. Today we should all be talking about equality and the empowerment of women, but as long as these misogynists utter such shit, then there is no point in women’s day. SHAME IN YOU SHHTY ROHIT ”

Watch more tweets below:

