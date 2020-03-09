Narendra Modi: the magnificent 7 that opened PM’s social media accounts with valuable stories | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi buzzed Sunday with stories of empowerment when seven successful women led the speech, bringing millions of their followers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook through their journey of overcoming possibilities to emerge as creators of change.

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister closed the session of all his social media accounts and handed them over to the successful women for the day.

You’ve heard of food to think. Now is the time to act and a better future for our poor. Hi, I’m … https://t.co/p7v7LpNaFc – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1583641873000

Women expressed their views on topics as diverse as hunger, sanitation, sustainable development for water conservation, disability and inclusion, and financial empowerment through the development of women’s capacity in traditional crafts and agriculture In addition to the large number of retweets, actions and comments, some of the winners who are in the accounts of social networks witnessed a sharp increase in the number of followers.

Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give ourselves. We cannot control our lives, but surely we can control our … https://t.co/f2RHQXPPmh – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1583645411000

The seven winners included the founder of Food Bank India, Sneha Mohandoss, the survivor of the explosive explosion and disability rights activist Malvika Iyer, the young businesswoman Arifa Jan who works with artisan women to revive traditional crafts in Kashmir, the water champion Kalpana Ramesh who uses sustainable design to combat water scarcity, Vijaya Pawar, who has been working for two decades to promote the craftsmanship of Banjara women in Maharashtra, Kalavati Devi of Kanpur who raised money to build Baths and Veena Devi from Munger in Bihar who started growing mushrooms from home.

I always dreamed of reviving traditional Kashmir crafts because this is a means to empower local women. I s … https://t.co/Z7smudS6Sb – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1583649056000

Arifa Jan, Veena Devi and Kalavati Devi were also consulted with Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

In the morning, Modi turned to Twitter to say: “India has outstanding women in all parts of the nation. These women have done a great job in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let’s continue celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. ”

Be a warrior but of a different kind! Be a water warrior. Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each of … https://t.co/biSafQOBvt – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1583652957000

He also greeted everyone on International Women’s Day. “We greet the spirit and achievements of our Nari Shakti. As I had said a few days ago, I am closing the session. During the day, seven successful women will share their life journeys and may interact with you through my social media accounts, ”he tweeted.

Mohandoss of the Food Bank India was the first to tweet. You’ve heard of food to think. Now is the time to act and a better future for our poor. We have more than 20 chapters and we have impacted several people with our work. We also started activities such as mass cooking, marathon cooking, breastfeeding awareness campaigns, ”Mohandoss tweeted, based in Chennai.

You have heard about crafts from different parts of India. Indian companions, I present you crafts of … https://t.co/6kPyyz2TNk – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1583656332000

Iyer said he survived the bomb blast at the age of 13 who blew his hands and severely damaged his legs. “I worked and did a doctorate. Giving up is never an option, ”he tweeted. He stressed that education was indispensable for change. “We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent,” he said. Iyer also talked about accessibility and the need to focus on invisible disabilities such as mental illness.

Arifa Jan de Kashmir tweeted: “I always dreamed of reviving traditional Kashmir crafts because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of artisan women and began working to revive Numdha crafts. ”

Ramesh, of Hyderabad, told his story of dealing with the constant shortage of water and the dependence of oil tankers to use their knowledge of architecture to create a sustainable home first and then help society save water through design solutions sustainable. “Small efforts can have a big impact. Water is a valuable inheritance. Let’s not deprive our next generations, “he tweeted and called people to be” water warriors. ”

Pawar tweeted: “You have heard about crafts from different parts of India. My dear Indians, I present handicrafts from the Banjara community in the rural area of ​​Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the past two decades and a thousand more women have helped me. ”

Kalavati Devi of Sitapur, a bricklayer, built more than 4,000 bathrooms in the villages of Kanpur. She said she was going from house to house to get contributions and asked people to join in building bathrooms and cleaning their neighborhoods.

Veena Devi, known as “Mushroom Mahila” for popularizing mushroom cultivation, said she started from home in a small way. Today, he is credited with generating self-employment among rural women.

