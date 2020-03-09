MS Dhoni: There is no change of position on Dhoni’s future, “he has to” act in IPL for the return of India | Cricket News

Sports

RAJKOT: The incorporation of two new members, including the president, in the national selection committee has not changed the position of the panel on MS Dhoni, who “will have to act” in the next IPL to be considered for the World Cup selection T20, a top The BCCI official told PTI.

The selection panel led by Sunil Joshi met for the first time in Ahmedabad on Sunday to choose a fairly “direct” squad for the three ODIs against South Africa from Dharamsala on March 12.

Fit-again Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan returned to the side.

Joshi’s predecessor, MSK Prasad, had made it clear that the team moved from Dhoni and that he first has to play to be considered for the national team.

Dhoni, who has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July, will make his long-awaited return to the IPL starting March 29.

“It was a fairly direct selection meeting and since Dhoni obviously did not consider this time (for the South Africa series), there was no formal talk about his future,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“He will return to the account only if he has a good IPL. And why only he, there are so many older and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they should also be considered. Then, you could see some surprise inclusions,” said.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November and the games that India will play after the IPL prior to the mega event will also be a factor in the team’s final selection.

“But performance in the IPL could be the deciding factor,” the source added.

Head coach Ravi Shastri has also hinted that Dhoni could return after a good IPL, but his future remains the subject of intense speculation, since he hasn’t played a game in more than seven months.

With his apparent heir Rishabh Pant without setting the world on fire and KL Rahul being prepared as a full-time wicketkeeper batter, Dhoni’s return cannot be ruled out.

His countless fans will finally see him in action when he leads Chennai Super Kings against the defending champions of the Mumbai Indians at the IPL opening at Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

