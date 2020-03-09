MS Dhoni on a mission to continue owning his own destiny | Cricket News

Sports

CHENNAI: When Martin Guptill’s launch from the depths broke the stumps at the end of the striker to end MS Dhoni and India’s dream of winning the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, it seemed to be the end of the road for the former Indian captain , at least on the international front.

Dhoni continued to add fuel to the fire by deciding to stay away from international cricket for the next eight months, but there was enough evidence from all sectors that he would not stop playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the short term. But the question of whether Dhoni should be considered for India again remained alive. In fact, there is a rumor that when during the finalization of the new national selection committee last week, the common question to the applicants was whether they would consider Dhoni for the World T20s in Australia later this year.

While there are some among the heads of the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) who believe that Dhoni should no longer be considered for India because of his audacity to take an eight-month sabbatical from India’s services, detractors may ‘I really say it with conviction. They know that the narrative does not take long to change in Indian cricket and some winning cameos of the rebel’s bat games during the IPL may change things in their favor again.

And given Dhoni’s history with CSK, it’s not an impossible dream. Dhoni has remained at the epitome of consistency for CSK in the 11 seasons he has played for the team and there have been different nuances in his relationship with the franchisee. It started in 2008 as an unknown quantity and Dhoni showed his calm and maturity to build a team in the first three years. Once the preliminary work was done, from 2011 to 2013, it was only about the ascent and rise of CSK, it was a success similar to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, ​​a team that escaped everything in football during those years. And then the match-fixing scandal occurred and it was in those turbulent four years that the Dhoni-CSK relationship actually strengthened. Dhoni played for the Pune franchisee for two years, but he was sincere about his love for Chennai, which attracted him even more to fans. And on the return of CSK, it was Dhoni who opposed the popular notion that T20 was a sport for young men and built a ‘Dad’s Army’, which won a title and lost the second in the last ball of the tournament.

But 2020 is a completely different story. It is for the first time that Dhoni enters an IPL where he has to prove to the world that he is still good enough. Most believe that even if they decide not to play for India anymore, they want to do it on their own terms. And for that, a bright show in CSK colors is necessary.

Dhoni, meanwhile, leaves no stone unturned. Yes, he hasn’t played international cricket for a while, but since January, he has been training very hard in Ranchi. And since early March he is in Chennai to prepare for the two-month routine. “Until last year, Dhoni always landed with a few days and the practice of a week was enough for him. But this time, it is a suitable preseason and it is turning into practice. And make no mistake, it is super,” he said Bowling coach L Balaji, who oversees the sessions, to TOI.

While Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina had landed in February, many others such as Piyush Chawla, M Vijay, Monu Singh and Sai Kishore have joined since Dhoni arrived. Harbhajan Singh and the others who are not playing at this time are also expected during the next week. “With Dhoni here, the atmosphere is fantastic. Younger players, who may have difficulty choosing Dhoni’s brain during the IPL, now find it easier to interact with him and learn more,” Balaji said.

The live broadcast of the practice sessions is also available on social networks and the fan frenzy has already started around Dhoni. On each day of practice, there are a few thousand in Chepauk to see the teacher at work. He will climb and Dhoni knows how much this summer madness means to his Chennai followers. Come to the IPL, he will seek to make everyone happy, as well as try to make it clear to the world that he still owns his own destiny.

