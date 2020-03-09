Madhya Pradesh: Problems For Kamal Nath Government As State Congress Faces Rebellion | India News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: The congressional government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday when several MLAs from the party and 6 ministers left the state to go to Bangalore.

The development takes place amidst differences between factions in the unity of the party and at a time when the party has to finalize its state Rajya Sabha candidates.

Sources said that the number of MLAs in Congress that were in Bangalore had risen to 19 and one more was expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Monday night. They said the MLAs have come in batches and include six ministers from Madhya Pradesh.

The events occurred one day when the chief prime minister of the state, Kamal Nath, met with party chief Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation in the state.

The sources said that the MLAs are likely to move to a resort on the outskirts of Bangalore.

According to sources, BJP Mahadevpura MLA Arvind Limbavali has been in contact with MLAs in Congress. They said that 16 MLAs were brought in at Bangalore HAL airport by special flight and were currently staying in a hotel.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly session will begin on March 16 and the BJP may file a motion of distrust against the government of Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath had said after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi that the MLAs in Congress who were reportedly missing, had returned and had been informed that they were in ‘tirth yatra’.

“The MLAs in Congress came back and told me they were going to ‘tirth yatra (pilgrimage).”

Congress accused the BJP of trying to overthrow the party government. Party leader Digvijaya Singh had previously alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 million to congressional MLAs to overthrow the congressional government in the state. The BJP had refuted the accusations.

In the 2018 assembly election, Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member assembly and formed the government with the support of four independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Labor Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia warned that the state government will face a crisis if it “ignores or does not respect” party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia had said last month that it would not hesitate to hit the road if promises made in a manifesto by the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh were not followed through.

Kamal Nath had responded to the comments by saying: “A utar jayein” (let him go outside if he wants to).

Congressman MLA Bisahulal Singh, who was “missing” in recent days, returned to Bhopal on Sunday and said he had gone on a pilgrimage.

Independent MLA Surendra Singh said Monday that she hoped to become a minister of the Madhya Pradesh government soon.

