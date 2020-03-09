Madhya Pradesh government in crisis? Jyotiraditya Scindia and 17 MLA ‘impossible to track’ | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a curious political development amid reports of internal struggles in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and accusations of poaching, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLA who are believed to be supporting him suddenly became ‘incommunicado’ on Monday before the next Rajya Sabha Elections.

The development occurred in the context of the ruling party that accused the BJP of trying to steal its MLAs to overthrow the government led by Kamal Nath, which enjoys a slim majority in the House, and the impending expansion of the state cabinet.

Prime Minister Kamal Nath, who was in Delhi earlier that day, returned to Bhopal after interrupting his visit, sources said.

While calls made to Scindia by PTI remained unanswered, the mobile phones of at least six ministers who support Guna Royal are off.

Ministers whose cell phones are turned off included health minister Tulsi Silavat, labor minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, women and children development minister Imarti Devi, food minister and civil supplies, Pradyumna Singh Tomar, and the school education minister, Dr. Prabhura Choudhary.

When he was contacted for his reaction to development, a congressional spokesman said there is nothing “serious.”

Early in the day, a section of congressional leaders demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated by the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Scindia and Nath have fallen into the position of the president of the state Congress, which currently occupies the prime minister.

Nath had gone to Delhi on Sunday night to meet with the main leaders of Congress to discuss the current political situation in the state and nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26.

The terms of Rajya Sabha of Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya will end on April 9.

According to the arithmetic in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the two sides will surely win a seat of Rajya Sabha each, but there is likely to be a fight for the third seat.

While Congress has 114 MLA, the BJP opposition has 107 legislators.

Four independent MLAs, two legislators from the Bahujan Samaj party and a legislator from the Samajwadi party are supporting the state government led by Congress.

Two positions remain vacant after the disappearance of a Congress and a legislator from the BJP.

The political drama in the state began last week when ten MLAs from the Madhya Pradesh Congress disappeared. The party pointed a finger at the BJP, who denied any role in it.

Since then, eight of the ‘disappeared’ legislators have returned and expressed their support for the ruling party in the state.