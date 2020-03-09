India Top Headlines

According to Hindu tradition, the colorful Holi festival is celebrated on Purnima (full moon) day in the month of Falgun (March) for two consecutive days. The first day of the festival is Holika Dahan, where a large bonfire is lit. People surround the bonfire and place a bid to celebrate the burning of evil spirits.

The next day, Holi is celebrated. The festival is known by different names such as: Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan, in different parts of the country. This year, Holi is celebrated on March 10, 2020. People rub each other, drink thandai, eat delicious and sweet food on Holi Day.

People play with color until the afternoon. Post that delicious food is prepared. People enjoy it with family and friends throughout the country.



This Holi, share these images, messages, greetings, wishes, photos, WhatsApp status and Facebook:

