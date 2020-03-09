Ibrahim Ali Khan is a carbon copy of his “old” Saif Ali Khan in this last photo | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his birthday on March 6, and his sister Sara Ali Khan invited fans not to see photos of the brother-sister duo from a previous vacation. Wishing his little brother a happy birthday, Love star Aaj Kal wrote in his Instagram post: “I love you more than you know.” On multiple occasions, Sara has shown that she has a peculiar sense of humor, since she has published really funny things on her social media accounts. Now, unlike that, Ibrahim seems to be showing his gentleman side to the world, since lately he has been posting some classy things on his own Instagram account. His latest publication introduces his father Saif Ali Khan, and we must say that the two look ultra handsome!

Ibrahim has just shared a click where he and Papa Saif are all dressed and appear to have left to do something. While the charming young man has not revealed details about the location in which he was clicked, his legend suddenly made us realize that, after all, everything was adult. By calling Saif his “old man,” Ibrahim has made his fans especially fall in love with his sharp jaw. Other than that, the fact that it looks exactly like Saif used to look in his early days in Bollywood, is driving fans crazy. While some are reprimanding him for calling old Saif, some are amazed at how good the family looks.

As for Saif, he was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu and Alaya F. His next film is expected to be Bhoot Police, which will star along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. The director of Pawan Kripalani came to light in August last year and is expected to leave this year.

