Coronavirus update: 40 confirmed cases in India and Italy restrict 16 million people | India News

NEW DELHI: The number of Covid-19 cases in India increased to 40 on Sunday, when a three-year-old boy in Kerala tested positive for the new coronavirus. On Sunday, five people from Kerala, a couple and their son who returned from Italy on February 29 and their two relatives, also tested positive for the new coronavirus. Among the 40 positive people for Covid-19 in India, 16 are Italians who were touring Rajasthan.

Here are the latest updates of the coronavirus outbreak in India and around the world:

Three-year-old boy in Kerala tests positive





On Monday morning, a three-year-old boy who recently traveled to Italy tested positive for coronavirus. The child has been kept in isolation at the Ernakulam School of Medicine.

The Kerala family refused to cooperate, attended functions





Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said the state has been put on high alert. Shailaja said that Kerala’s 50-year-old couple and their son (24) did not report at the airport health counter or any other health center. His travel history was known only on March 6, when one of his relatives arrived at the hospital with a fever.

“Due to the irresponsible behavior of the couple and their son, two of their relatives also contracted the virus now. We have learned that they attended several functions after their return to Ranni (a small village in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala) where they live “. Shailaja said.

The couple and their son even refused to cooperate with health officials, after which they were forcibly admitted to the isolation ward of Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Nation on alert, hundreds in quarantine

In Assam, at least 400 people have been quarantined after coming into contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan after recently traveling through the state. In Tamil Nadu, 27 people who came into contact with a 45-year-old coronavirus patient in Tamil Nadu were placed under surveillance. In Maharashtra, 258 have been discharged, while another 15 are under observation. A total of 52 laboratories have been put into operation to analyze samples throughout India. At the Delhi airport, 1,40,603 air passengers have been examined and monitored so far.

Unconfirmed reports of deaths in Ladakh and West Bengal

Some reports say that one person had died in Ladakh and another in West Bengal. Both were admitted to Covid-19 rooms. The union health ministry has not yet included them in the list of confirmed cases.

The Delhi government announces a large number of measures

As the threat of the new coronavirus grows, the Delhi government has decided to disinfect DTC and cluster buses, subway trains and hospitals every day as a precaution.

The CM also requested a ban on travel to countries severely affected by the virus. The state government has allocated 168 beds in 25 hospitals, 19 governmental and six private, for patients with Covid-19. Kejriwal also appealed to employers to grant paid licenses to all those in quarantine so that their livelihood is not affected.

Twenty-five hospitals have facilities where people can send their samples if they develop the symptoms of coronavirus. The government has deployed 40 doctors at the airport to control passengers.

The state government has also announced a 24×7 statewide helpline. The numbers are 011-22307145, 011-22300012 and 22300036.

AIIMS will be a nodal center for the treatment of Covid-19 in India

The Ministry of Health requested AIIMS to designate part of the new emergency wing at its trauma center, Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center, to establish isolation beds for the acute treatment of patients with Covid-19.

This insulation facility will have the capacity to admit about 20 patients at a given time. Authorities said patients will be evaluated here, after which they will be transferred to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar.

Health experts advise people not to play Holi

In the context of the new outbreak of coronavirus, health experts have advised people not to mass gather to celebrate Holi to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria, said it is advisable not to play Holi to prevent the spread of viral respiratory infection.

The port of Mangaluru denies the entrance to the MSC LIRICA cruise ship

In the midst of the scare of coronavirus in the country, the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) cruiser denied him entry to the MSC LIRICA cruise ship, according to the order issued by the center on Friday.

“In view of the coronavirus, the Central Government decided that no cruise ship of any foreign destination will be able to visit Indian ports with immediate effect until March 31. Therefore, it will not allow the MSC LIRICA cruise ship to enter the port tomorrow.” The port authority said in a statement Friday.

Tokyo shares fall more than 6% at rest

Tokyo shares fell more than six percent on Monday’s breakdown over fears about the new coronavirus and bleeding in oil prices that sent the dollar down against the yen.

Saudi Arabia closes province, stops trips with 9 nations for coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Sunday imposed a temporary blockade in its eastern province of Qatif, an oil producer, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended schools and universities across the country. Four new cases, including an American arrival that visited Italy and the Philippines, brought the count to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighboring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

Indian Wells tennis postponed after confirmed coronavirus





The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, scheduled to start this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy soars at 133 in one day

The death toll in Italy from the new coronavirus shot up 133 to 366 on Sunday, while the number of infections increased in a single day from 1,492 to 7,375.

Italy blocks most of its rich north to fight the coronavirus



The Italian government early Sunday took the extraordinary measure of blocking much of the north of the country, restricting the movement of approximately a quarter of the population (16 million) in regions that serve as the country’s economic engine.

The measure represents the most radical effort outside China to stop the spread of the coronavirus and amounts to sacrificing the Italian economy in the short term to save it from the ravages of the virus in the long term.





88% of people with Covid-19 had a fever: WHO

According to a recent WHO study, based on the assessment of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, 88% of people with Covid19 had a fever. Dry cough was observed in approximately 68% of cases, followed by fatigue (38%), sputum production (33%), shortness of breath (19%), sore throat (14%) and headache in approximately 14% of cases, among others.

The report also said that deaths occur mainly in patients with comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases (13.2%), diabetes (9.2%), hypertension (8.4%), chronic respiratory disease (8%) and cancer (7.6%). The WHO report also says that only about 2% of patients 18 years of age and younger suffered from Covid-19, reflecting the relatively low attack rate in this group. Deaths are also very rare among younger patients and most deaths involved older people with comorbidities, according to WHO experts.

