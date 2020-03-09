Cases of coronavirus in India: cases of coronavirus increase to 39, since 5 are infected in Kerala | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The number of Covid-19 cases in India increased to 39 on Sunday, with five people from Kerala, a couple and their son who returned from Italy on February 29 and two of their relatives, positive for the new coronavirus .

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state has been put on high alert following new cases, reported more than a fortnight after the first three patients of India Covid-19, all medical students who returned from Wuhan in China, were discharged.

Some reports say that one person had died in Ladakh and another in Kolkata. Both were admitted to Covid-19 rooms. The Union Ministry of Health has not yet placed them on the list of confirmed cases.

The minister said the 50-year-old Kerala couple and their 24-year-old son did not report at the airport health desk or the nearest health center, as is the directive for people coming from countries affected by Covid-19.

Health authorities learned about their travel history only on March 6, when one of their relatives arrived at a hospital in Ranni Taluk with a fever.

“Due to the irresponsible behavior of the couple and their son, two of their relatives also contracted the virus now. We learned that they also attended various functions and visited several relatives after their return to Ranni (a small town in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala) where they live, ”said Shailaja.

The couple and their son, local authorities said, even refused to cooperate with health officials, after which they were forcibly admitted to the isolation ward of Pathanamthitta General Hospital. “From now on his condition is stable,” said Kerala’s health minister, adding that two non-native members of his family will be taken to the Kottayam Medical College hospital as a precaution.

According to a recent WHO study, based on the assessment of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, 88% of people with Covid19 had a fever. Dry cough was observed in approximately 68% of cases, followed by fatigue (38%), sputum production (33%), shortness of breath (19%), sore throat (14%) and headache in approximately 14% of cases, among others.

The report also said that deaths occur mainly in patients with comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases (13.2%), diabetes (9.2%), hypertension (8.4%), chronic respiratory disease (8%) and cancer (7.6%). The WHO report also says that only about 2% of patients 18 years of age and younger suffered from Covid-19, reflecting the relatively low attack rate in this group. Deaths are also very rare among younger patients and most deaths involved older people with comorbidities, according to WHO experts.

The Union Ministry of Health said Sunday that the government was monitoring the situation closely and a series of measures have been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19. “Since the disease has spread to more than 90 countries with more than 1 lakh of cases worldwide, states and territories of the Union have been asked to improve community surveillance according to the list of passengers provided to them “said a statement issued by the ministry.

He added that in view of the increase in cases in France, the United States and Spain, it was decided to have dedicated aerobrides from these countries at airports in India, in addition to the 12 countries (where a high incidence of Covid-19 has been reported, for example). example, China).

Among the 39 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in India, 16 are Italian citizens who were touring Rajasthan. Two of them are admitted to an SMS hospital in Jaipur and doctors said their condition is improving. The rest of them, who enter Medanta Medicity in Gurgaon, are also fine, sources said.

In Assam, at least 400 people have been quarantined after having contacted an American tourist who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bhutan after recently traveling through the state, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. In a series of tweets, Sarma said that so far there have been tests for five people and that the results have been negative.

“The state health department has tracked more than 400 contacts in different places, including MV Mahabahu (cruise) and the tourist centers where he stayed. Teams of doctors and microbiologists have been closely monitoring these people who have been quarantined, ”he wrote.

In Tamil Nadu, 27 people who came into contact with a 45-year-old coronavirus patient in Tamil Nadu underwent home surveillance.

Officials from the Union health ministry said that the tracking of contacts of people who may have been in contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19 is being done aggressively to contain the spread of the disease. “A total of 52 laboratories have been put into operation to analyze samples, while 57 laboratories have been designated to assist in the collection of samples to improve the ability to diagnose and detect the virus,” said an official. He added that as of March 6, the network analyzed a total of 4,058 samples of 3,404 people, authorities said.

