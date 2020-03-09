Amitabh Bachchan poses happily with his new classic car and says: “There are times when you run out of words” | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of his most recent possession, an envious old car. The actor looked very cheerful while posing with the yellow Ford and even took him for a spin. Amitabh Bachchan described the experience as speechless and wrote: “There are times when you run out of words … now I am … trying to express, but nothing comes out … a history of times gone by … a gesture beyond time. ” ”

While on his blog, Big B promised to share the story behind the luxurious hotwheels. “Obviously, there is a story behind the story … and it will be in the narrative when the conversation stops and the stars listen openly, empty-handed … a story from the early 1950s … told in the deepest incentive dream, “wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

On the job front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with multiple projects. It will be seen in “Brahmastra”, where he will share the painting with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The science fiction drama is scheduled to hit the screens in December. Big B also has “Gulabo Sitabo” with Ayushmann Khurrana, “Chehre” with Emraan Hashmi and Nagraj Manjule directed “Jhund”.