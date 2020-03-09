allahabad-hc-orders-the-removal-of-billboards-by-the-up-government-with-anti-caa-protesters-india-news

India Top Headlines

PRAYAGRAJ: The high court of Allahabad on Monday ordered the elimination of fences accumulated by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photos of those accused of violence during protests against the Citizens Amendment Act.

The court ordered DM and the Lucknow Division commissioner to ensure the removal of the posters of the alleged CAA protesters immediately. The court ordered them to submit a compliance report before March 16, 2020.

This decision was made by a bank of the Allahabad Superior Court division composed of the president of the Govind Mathur court and Judge Ramesh Sinha.

On Sunday, the court had reserved the verdict in the case. Taking into account his motive of a public interest litigation on the subject, the superior court in an unprecedented session on Sunday, judicial holiday, described the act of putting pictures of protesters as “unfair.”

Lawyer KK Rai had said that the court has observed that the act is a violation of citizens’ right to privacy.

“The court noted that the government could do something to rectify it,” he said.

On Thursday, the district administration installed billboards with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent city crossings.

The billboards included photos of Shiite cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congressional leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as defendants in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 of the year past.

(With agency contributions)

