Aayush Sharma joins Salman Khan in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’! The | Hindi Movie News

After demonstrating her incredible acting and dancing skills in the 2018 Loveyatri movie, Aayush Sharma seems to have entered a wave of movie signatures. Previously, it was reported that the actor had been hired for the Hindi remake of the marathi superhits movie Mulshi Pattern, where he will play the role of the dreaded Jatt Gangster. In addition to these reports, details that the actor has been sweating in the gym in preparation for the role. The movie is also said to be starring superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen playing a cop. Now the latest news is that, Aayush has joined Salman Khan in another film and is none other than one of Bhai’s most anticipated films, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”.

It is known that Aayush has already begun his reading sessions for the movie Sajid Nadiadwala, which could also star in the dazzling Pooja Hegde. However, manufacturers have not yet confirmed whether the female protagonist will be the star of Housefull 4. And this is not all, scoring a kind of hat trick, Aayush will also appear in the Hindi Remake of the successful Telugu 2018 Goodachari, starring Adivi Sesh The actor will play the lead role and the rest of the cast will be revealed by the creators soon.

To add to this, it will soon appear in the song titled “Manjha” with Saiee Manjrekar. The song will be sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

