52 test sites for coronavirus in India: complete list | India News
|52 test sites for COVID ‐19
|State / UT
|
|VRDL LIST
| Andhra Pradesh
|one
|Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
|
|two
|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
|3
|GMC, Anantapur, AP
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4 4
|Regional Center for Medical Research, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
| Assam
|5 5
|Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
|6 6
|Regional Center for Medical Research, Dibrugarh
|Bihar
|7 7
|Research Institute Rajendra Memorial of Medical Sciences, Patna
|Chandigarh
|8
|Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|9 9
|All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
| Delhi-NCT
|10
|All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
|eleven
|National Center for Disease Control, Delhi
| Gujarat
|12
|BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
|13
|M.P. Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
|
|14
|Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. From med. Science, Rohtak, Haryana
|Hariana
|fifteen
|BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
| Himachal Pradesh
|sixteen
|Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
|
|17
|Dr.Roreandra Prasad Gob. Medicine. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
| Jammu and Kashmir
|18 years
|Sher Medical Institute – e‐ Kashmir, Srinagar
|
|19
|Government Medical College, Jammu
|Jharkhand
|twenty
|MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
| Karnataka
|twenty-one
|Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
|
|22
|National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
|
|2. 3
|Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
|
|24
|Hassan Inst. From med. Science, Hassan, Karnataka
|
|25
|Shimoga Inst. From med. Science, Shivamogga, Karnataka
| Kerala
|26
|Field unit of the National Institute of Virology, Kerala
|
|27
|Government Faculty of Medicine, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
|
|28
|Government School of Medicine, Kozhikhode, Kerala
| Madhya Pradesh
|29
|All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
|
|30
|National Tribal Health Research Institute (NIRTH), Jabalpur
|Meghalaya
|31
|NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
| Maharashtra
|32
|Medical Medical University of the Government of Indira Gandhi, Nagpur
|
|33
|Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
|Manipur
|3. 4
|J N Inst. Of med. Science Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
|Odisha
|35
|Regional Center for Medical Research, Bhubaneswar
|Puducherry
|36
|Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
| Punjab
|37
|Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
|
|38
|Government Medical College, Amritsar
| Rajasthan
|39
|Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
|
|40
|Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
|
|41
|Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
|
|42
|SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
| Tamil Nadu
|43
|King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai
|
|44
|Government Medical College, Theni
|Tripura
|Four. Five
|Government Medical College, Agartala
|Telangana
|46
|Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
| Uttar Pradesh
|47
|King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
|
|48
|Institute of Medical Sciences, Hana Banaras University, Varanasi
|
|49
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
|Uttarakhand
|fifty
|Government Medical College, Haldwani
| west of bengal
|51
|National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
|
|52
|IPGMER, Kolkata
