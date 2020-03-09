India Top Headlines

52 test sites for coronavirus in India: complete list | India News

52 test sites for COVID ‐19 State / UT VRDL LIST Andhra Pradesh one Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati two Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 3 GMC, Anantapur, AP Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 4 Regional Center for Medical Research, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Assam 5 5 Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati 6 6 Regional Center for Medical Research, Dibrugarh Bihar 7 7 Research Institute Rajendra Memorial of Medical Sciences, Patna Chandigarh 8 Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Chhattisgarh 9 9 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur Delhi-NCT 10 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi eleven National Center for Disease Control, Delhi Gujarat 12 BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad 13 M.P. Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar 14 Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. From med. Science, Rohtak, Haryana Hariana fifteen BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat Himachal Pradesh sixteen Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 17 Dr.Roreandra Prasad Gob. Medicine. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP Jammu and Kashmir 18 years Sher Medical Institute – e‐ Kashmir, Srinagar 19 Government Medical College, Jammu Jharkhand twenty MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur Karnataka twenty-one Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore 22 National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore 2. 3 Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore 24 Hassan Inst. From med. Science, Hassan, Karnataka 25 Shimoga Inst. From med. Science, Shivamogga, Karnataka Kerala 26 Field unit of the National Institute of Virology, Kerala 27 Government Faculty of Medicine, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala 28 Government School of Medicine, Kozhikhode, Kerala Madhya Pradesh 29 All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal 30 National Tribal Health Research Institute (NIRTH), Jabalpur Meghalaya 31 NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya Maharashtra 32 Medical Medical University of the Government of Indira Gandhi, Nagpur 33 Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai Manipur 3. 4 J N Inst. Of med. Science Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur Odisha 35 Regional Center for Medical Research, Bhubaneswar Puducherry 36 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry Punjab 37 Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab 38 Government Medical College, Amritsar Rajasthan 39 Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur 40 Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur 41 Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan 42 SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu 43 King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai 44 Government Medical College, Theni Tripura Four. Five Government Medical College, Agartala Telangana 46 Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad Uttar Pradesh 47 King George’s Medical University, Lucknow 48 Institute of Medical Sciences, Hana Banaras University, Varanasi 49 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Uttarakhand fifty Government Medical College, Haldwani west of bengal 51 National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata 52 IPGMER, Kolkata

Reference page