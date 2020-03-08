Yes, the daughter of the Bank’s founder, Rana Kapoor, stopped at Mumbai airport

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Yes, the daughter of the Bank’s founder, Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, was arrested by officials at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, according to the ANI news agency.

I was about to leave for London on a British Airways flight.

This occurs after the Execution Directorate detained his father in connection with an investigation into a money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

The ED had also issued a surveillance notice against Kapoor and his family.

According to officials, Kapoor’s wife, Bindu, and their daughters, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor, are allegedly linked to some companies to which the alleged “proceeds of crime” have been traced.

The case against Kapoor is related to the DHFL affected by the scam, since the loans provided by the bank to the company allegedly became NPA, they said.

A loan worth Rs 600 crore granted by DHFL to an entity is also at the center of the ED investigation, authorities said.

The central agency is also investigating Kapoor’s role in relation to the disbursement of loans to some corporate entities and the alleged subsequent bribes received in his wife’s accounts.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also begun an investigation into Yes Bank’s affairs as officials began collecting documents on the matter, sources said Sunday.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, which lacks capital, limiting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account, and replaced the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes, the Bank cannot grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any responsibility or accept to disburse any payment.

Under the RBI reconstruction scheme project, the State Bank of India will acquire a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank in crisis under a government-approved rescue plan.

