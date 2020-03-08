Wishes, messages, quotes, images, photos, Facebook and WhatsApp status and wallpapers

India Top Headlines

Women’s Day is an international celebration of women’s contribution. On this day, we should applaud women in our lives for their achievements, thank them for their contribution to our lives and encourage them to achieve more. We can do this by sending messages or wishes personally or by expressing our opinion on the matter.

It is important for everyone who believes in gender equality, at a minimum, to present something like their status. This is important because not everyone believes in gender equality and it is good for those people to see their classmates believe in him and hear why. Therefore, if you believe in something, it is important to try to stand up and share your opinion non-invasively about why.

From the members of his family, friends, teachers, colleagues and even staff who do their job well, the importance of each woman must be recognized. So go ahead and share these messages with your close loved ones this women’s day.



Happy Women’s Day: state



A woman brings us to this land



She feeds us day and night



She makes us what we are today,



Together we must take an oath



To help her nurture herself!



Happy Women’s Day!

They can be professionals and be mothers and, often, they are both. Women have come a long way and now men need to catch up! Happy Women’s Day!

An angel becomes a woman when she sacrifices her wings. No one can take them for granted. Happy Women’s Day!

You can do almost anything in life



You have that power to sacrifice



You have that power to love with a smile



You make people happy all the time



A big hello to the substance woman



Happy Women’s Day to all lovely women!

If life is a rainbow, women are its colors. Happy Women’s Day to all women who contribute to improve our lives.

Happy Women’s Day: messages

You have always been by my side like a rock. You are my biggest defender and you have always inspired me. Happy Women’s Day.

Lovable as a daughter,



Love as wife



Caring as a mother,



Make peace as a grandmother.



All the roles you play,



They are the best in every way.



Much love to all the women in my family!



Happy women’s day to you!

It is not true that women are of a weaker gender, they have proved courageous in the face of any incident that occurs to them. You have tried it countless times and constantly surprise me with your courage. Happy Women’s Day!

Women’s day reminds me of the way,



You have improved my life with each passing day.



Your existence has made improvements in my life,



I can never thank you enough, but for now, this message should be enough.



Happy Women’s Day!

You nurture family and friends, excel in your work and make it seem easy. You inspire me and make me proud! Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day: Dating





Here are some quotes from famous people about women that you could send to women in your life or establish as your status:

“The glass roof is not simply a barrier for an individual, based on the inability of the person to handle a higher level job. Rather, the glass ceiling is applied to women as a group that cannot move forward anymore because they are women. “- Ann Morrison

“In Pakistan, when we were stopped from going to school, at that moment I realized that education … is the power of women, and that is why terrorists fear education.” – Malala Yousafzai

“Gender equality is fundamental to the development and peace of each nation.” – Kofi Annan

“I don’t think we are the same, men and women. They were different. But I don’t think we are less than men. There are more women than men in the world. Ask any single woman! Therefore, it is surprising that men are in more positions of power. ” – Salma Hayek



“For all girls who look at this, never doubt that they are valuable and powerful and deserve every opportunity and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve their own dreams.” – Hillary Clinton

Happy Women’s Day: images, photos and wallpapers



