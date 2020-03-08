Weight loss story: this aspiring model lost 15 kilos, that’s how!

India Top Headlines

With the crashed dreams in his eyes, Shayoni Mukhejee tried to participate in several fashion shows and fashion shows during his university years, only to be shaken by the raw truth. She was rejected everywhere due to her body weight. She realized that to do what she dreams, she will first have to work on herself. Thus began his weight loss journey where he managed to lose tone and lost 15 kilos. Here is his story.

Name: Shayoni Mukherjee

Occupation: student



Years: 25

Highest registered weight: 68 Kilos

Lost weight: 15 kilograms

Duration it took me to lose weight: 1 year

The inflection point: When I was in college, I wanted to participate in fashion shows and fashion shows, but they rejected me everywhere because of my weight. It was then that I realized that if I want to participate in these shows, I will first have to shed kilos.

My breakfast: Lemon water with honey (empty stomach) 1 cooked egg, 1 apple, 1 carrot

My lunch: 3 simple roti, 1 bowl of dal, salad (contains mainly tomatoes), 1 boiled vegetable and curd

My dinner: 2 simple roti, 1 bowl of dal, any vegetable or chicken sometimes.

I give myself (what you eat in your cheat days): I believe in eating everything, but in a limited amount.

My training: 10 minutes of jumping, 10 minutes of yoga, push-ups with dumbbells, planks, side and abdominal planks.





Low calorie recipes that I swear by: Chicken salad, vegetable salad, chicken and oatmeal stew.

Fitness secrets that I unveiled: I never skip my training schedule. I believe that persistence and coherence play a key role in keeping fit.

How do I stay motivated? I know how it feels to be fat and I don’t want to be in that phase again. In addition, I watch many exercise videos and read motivational weight loss stories.

How do you make sure you don’t lose focus? Diet plays an important role in maintaining your fitness. I maintain my diet and make sure that I exercise every day for at least 30 minutes.

What is the hardest part of being overweight? I couldn’t wear all the dresses because I couldn’t fit in some of them. Besides, I always felt tired and exhausted.

What shape do you see yourself in 10 years? Definitely more fit, healthier and energetic.



What are the lifestyle changes you made? Waking up early in the morning, giving up junk food (pizza, cakes and hamburgers) and eating all healthy foods, even if they don’t taste good.

What was the lowest point for you? It was difficult to continue my routine when I started preparing for competitive exams along with my office work. But fortunately I did not quit.





Lessons learned from weight loss: Never give up your goals, no matter how difficult they seem. Stay dedicated and focused towards your goals. Nothing is impossible if you are determined.

