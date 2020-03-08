Tiger Shroff’s action drama records a fall with Rs 16 crore

India Top Headlines

The protagonist of Tiger Shroff “Baaghi 3” arrived on the screens last Friday and opened to a good response with Rs 17.50 crore nett. However, on its second day at the box office, the film recorded a drop in collections. According to the latest Boxofficeindia.com report, the film earned a range of Rs 15.5-16 crore nett on Saturday. It was expected that the mass centers would submerge, however, the large multiplexes also registered a 5% drop, which should otherwise have increased.

‘Baaghi 3’ got the biggest launch of the year with 4,300 screens. For an Hindi movie not dubbed in a southern language, this action actor won the widest premiere in Tamil Nadu / Kerala. ‘Baaghi 3’ premiered in 120 cinemas in Kerala and in about 100 theaters in Tamil Nadu. Tiger has a good following in Kerala, which is evident from the numbers that his action movies get.

For “Baaghi 3”, the best figures come from the Gujarat / Saurashtra, CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha circuits, since smaller multiplexes and individual screens obtained good collections. On the other hand, Delhi NCR, Punjab and Mumbai saw an average collection and can improve in the coming days. Collections are expected to increase or decrease with Holi’s next celebration across the country, however, it will be difficult to see how the festival will be celebrated with the coronavirus outbreak. With Holi’s celebrations on Monday, ‘Baaghi 3’ will record a normal day collection on Wednesday.

If “Baaghi 3” manages to stay on normal days, then it could emerge as a blockbuster. The circuits of Delhi NCR and East Punjab are important for the film. So far, the three films of the franchise “Baaghi” have managed to open well.