The delimitation of J&K will probably give more political weight to Jammu | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center decided to complete the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir within a year, which will probably tip the balance of power towards the Jammu region with more MLA than Kashmir in the Union Territory legislature.

On Friday, the Center notified the establishment of the delimitation commission headed by the former judge of the Supreme Court of Justice, Judge Ranjana Desai, to redraw the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K according to the J&K Reorganization Law , 2019. After the repeal of Article 370 on August 5 of last year, the former state was divided into two separate UTs of J&K and Ladakh, the first with a legislature.

In accordance with the J&K Reorganization Law, seven seats will be added to the current 85 in J&K. PoK with 24 assigned seats will remain intact in the delimitation exercise, the main sources said. Currently, the Kashmir region has 46 seats and Jammu 37, in addition to two nominated members.

The delimitation commission, which will simultaneously carry out a similar exercise in the four northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, will distribute electoral districts of the assembly according to the 2011 Census. According to sources, the Jammu region, which experienced A large-scale migration from Kashmir beaten by militancy since the 1990s will have more representatives in the new legislature.

The Jammu region, dominated by Hindus, saw an influx of Muslims and Hindus fleeing the Valley after armed militancy broke out in 1989. However, if more seats are allocated to the Jammu region based on population, Each constituency will have a mix of voters unlike Kashmir. The last delimitation exercise in J&K was carried out in 1995.

The 24 seats in PoK will not be considered to “calculate the total membership of the assembly” and will remain vacant and will be excluded in the delimitation exercise. The total seats of the assembly after the delimitation will rise from 107 to 114.

The delimitation exercise will also lead to a number of reserved groups based on programmed Caste and Tribes settlements and will further tilt the balance in favor of the Jammu region.

By redrawing the boundaries, the commission has been responsible for creating geographically compact areas with Talukas and districts that will be joined in specific constituencies. The Electoral Commission will publish its proposals for the delimitation of the constituencies together with the dissenting proposals, if any, in the official bulletin with a notice inviting objections and suggestions. A final decision will be made only after considering all the suggestions, a senior official said.

