Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gaurav Chopraa smile at the closing party of Sanjivani; to see photos

Sanjivani 2, which was launched with much pomp and fanfare, failed to meet the expectations of the audience and the show is ready to leave the air soon. The star cast of the last episode yesterday (March 6) and later in the evening partied with producer Siddharth P Malhotra at the final party. Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gaurav Chopraa and other cast members and the team were present at the farewell party and everyone posed happily for the photos.

Siddharth shared some photos of the party on his Twitter account and wrote: “It is a close for a program that we will look back as a team with happy memories always … united for life once again.”

The main actress, Surbhi Chandna, also shared several funny videos of filming on her Instagram account, where she can be seen joining her co-stars for the last time in the sets. At the farewell party, Surbhi and Rohit Roy were seen dancing and singing together.

Surbhi had said before: “We expect the show to continue for at least a year, but I suppose the audience could not connect with it. However, I am happy that after playing a bubbly girl in Ishqbaaz, I was able to play a doctor and do something completely different. It was a learning experience for me. “Following the recent departure of Mohnish Bahl and some other actors, the show jumped, and Gaurav Chopra was cornered as the new protagonist.

Surbhi played the role of Dr. Ishani in the medical drama and the show will air in mid-March.

