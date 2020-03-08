Shaadi season is in the air and Big B appeals #TaiyaarHokarAaiye

India Top Headlines

Spring is in the air and with that the marriage season is also in full bloom. The houses are full of preparations for the wedding and joy, festivities and colors are everywhere. In the midst of these preparations, you still need the boyfriend and his squad to look fabulous. Well, what better than Manyavar for all your Indian clothing needs. Dapper Sherwanis, fashionable clothing from the Indo-Western and elegant kurta jackets. Manyavar has always made sure to get the perfect combination of Indian wealth with contemporary elegance.

Now, some people prefer tuxedos, blazers, etc. But the moot point is that trends pass from generation to generation, and traditions are everything in Indian weddings. Traditional dress makes you stand out from the crowd. It is timeless and, above all, adds to the charm of an Indian wedding.



And that is why we love the new Manyavar campaign, which highlights this point in a humorous and relevant way, articulated by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Drawing parallels from his previous campaign, in a cheerful way, we have Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan urging the entire Baraat to step it up in the style department with traditional Indian dress. The video starts with the star stopping the baraat and without letting them in. Different possibilities are pointed out, taking subtle pricks of tongue and cheeks in some wedding clichés. In the end, he gets up and tells them that it is a wedding procession and that formal dress does not do justice to this occasion.

The film highlights the essence of the Indian wedding, establishing traditional dress as the preferred option for each baraati. At a time when people want to dress formally, the charm of Indian clothing is unbeatable. The colors, styles, designs, all give an elegant touch.

Manyavar highlights the lasting impact of traditional use compared to formal use. The brand satisfies the unique tastes of men with elegant silhouettes for boyfriends and coordinated sets for their squads. Have you already picked up your traditional outfit?

