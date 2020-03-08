Rahul Gandhi, the most acceptable leader in Congress, it is time for him to return as party leader: Ajay Maken | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Amid uncertainty on the issue of leadership, Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said it was time for Rahul Gandhi to return as party president, as he is the most acceptable leader . The former president of the Delhi unit of Congress, Maken, in an interview with PTI, also fought for veterans to gradually make way for younger leaders, saying that if the parties do not change their leadership over time, then people change match

Responding to Rahul Gandhi as head of Congress, he said there is no other face as acceptable as Rahul, who also has good intentions, zero luggage and consistently takes an aggressive position in the fight against the power of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maken also advocated a long-term advisory role for interim president Sonia Gandhi, saying that her experience and expertise in handling the affairs of Congress would be very necessary for the new president.

The constitution of the party can be amended to ensure that, he said.

“I think it’s time for Rahul Gandhi to return. I say it with a very strong conviction and strong reasons behind this. Rahul Gandhi is universally acceptable in the Congress party. There is no other face that is as acceptable as Rahul Gandhi.” Said Maken.

So, a person who is universally acceptable, without luggage, good intention of heart and who has been consistent and more aggressive against the BJP and Modi, and has been the voice amplifier of farmers, Dalits and minorities. I think he just deserves to be president of Congress, he said.

When asked what the right time would be for Rahul Gandhi to return, Maken said that the sooner the better, that will end the uncertainty.

Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala also said that Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah deeply distrust the unwavering conviction and fearlessness with which Rahul Gandhi has faced the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS ).

“Rahul Gandhi has adequately demonstrated his temper. The time has come to overcome the parish problems of regional leadership and work to strengthen and rebuild the Congress. It is not necessary to add that Rahul Gandhi is the only obvious option to lead the Congress,” he said. .

Maken said the country needs a person with “good intentions of heart, not good content in speech.”

“We have seen that the country is paying the price for following a good content in the discourse and the current situation in which our country is, the economy is in crisis, there is a social struggle, the riots that occur in the national capital and the government doesn’t do anything, it’s just because people voted for a good content in Narendra Modi’s speech. They never saw the intention in the leader’s heart, “said Congress leader.

Commenting on the old and young debate in Congress, Maken strongly advocated a gradual change of guard in the party and said parties should change their leadership on time.

I am among the biggest supporters of change, but it has to be gradual. It can’t be in a big sudden change. But it has to be there. That change is necessary because if the parties do not change their leadership in time, then people change the parties, he said, adding that the electorate wants a change.

On whether veterans of Congress will have an advisory role, he said he should volunteer and not be imposed, as has happened in the case of party veterans in the BJP.

On the voices that support the organizational elections in Congress, Maken said that elections to the post of party president and members of the work committee alone would not help, and that a bottom-up general organizational survey is needed.

“Only the elections for the president or the working committee will not empower the workers,” said Maken.

He noted that Rahul Gandhi has defended the holding of elections not only for the working committee and the president, but also for a series of elections at all levels in a transparent manner.

That is what Rahul Gandhi has always defended. He has wanted transparent elections at all times and even ticket distribution must take place through primaries and elections, where workers must decide who should be given the ticket, Maken said.

On the Congress that suffered two setbacks in the general elections under Rahul Gandhi, he said that in regards to winning and losing elections, this is part of the process.

How many elections under Atal Bihari Vajpayee did the BJP win? In the 1990s, the Vajpayee-Advani duo always used to lose the elections. The BJP never expelled its party leaders, since it was they who brought the BJP to power, the former Union minister said.

Maken also requested that the ideology of the Congress on social, economic and nationalism issues be clearly explained, to prevent leaders from speaking in different voices in public about key issues.

“We should have firmly established our ideological position on key issues, as this would end any confusion and also help congressional workers to have loyalty and loyalty to a particular philosophy or ideology,” he said.

Maken also said that Congress lost ground in Delhi because it stopped attacking Party Chief Aam Aadmi (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal from January 2019.

BJP’s polarization agenda also helped the AAP, he said, rejecting the widespread belief that Congress, under a deliberate electoral strategy, vacated the territory of Delhi for the AAP.

