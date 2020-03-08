Malaika Arora reveals her physical secret about the Best Indian Dancer
The physical state of Malaika Arora has been a secret for a long time. Finally, on the show, he revealed how he began to maintain his regime. Speaking of her envious level of fitness, Malaika said: “I started exercising just by dancing. I didn’t really like the physical form before, but when I started dancing I realized the importance of the physical form and I haven’t stopped since then. “The diva has been a role model for many women and this mantra of her will inspire his fans and also the contestants.
The show will witness many revelations of the judges and will continue to inspire their fans and the public. Also, in an impromptu conversation between Terence and Malaika, they said they follow an intermittent fast to keep fit and always alert.