IND W vs AUS W, T20 Women’s World Cup Final: Nerves, regular winners Australia stand between India and the elusive ICC Trophy Cricket News

MELBOURNE: The women’s team in India will have to overcome the pressure of the big game, as their goal is to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the final of the T20 World Cup against the usual winners of Australia against a record crowd in Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

India enters undefeated in the final after overcoming the group stage where they beat all four Australian champions in the opening of the tournament.

After the semifinal against England was eliminated, the squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur advanced to his inaugural clash at the summit, having finished first in Group A.

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma on top and the consistency of the Indian bowling attack have greatly contributed to the team’s success so far in the competition.

However, it takes much more of the star hitters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet for India to win its first ICC trophy.

The fragile middle order also needs to be delivered. And in addition to doing the right thing on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the most important game.

Australia, which had defeated India in the final of the previous three series, is in family territory after having made its sixth consecutive final in seven editions.

They know how to win the great moments in high pressure games, while India has found itself wanting that front. The visitors had capitulated to England in the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup and the 2018 T20 World semifinal.

It may be a bit unfair for the teenager, but the team will wait for Shafali to provide another flight start and hope this time the experienced Mandhana will also shoot. There can be no bigger stage for Harmanpreet to return between the races and lead the team from the front.

If it weren’t for Shafali, India would have had trouble publishing competitive totals with the medium and low order doing very little. The team did not cross the 150 race mark in the group stage, but still managed to overcome the line, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

Leggie Poonam Yadav has returned sensationally from a finger injury and is the main tournament holder with nine gates alongside the Australian brand Megan Schutt.

Pacer Shikhar Pandey has also been impressive, while Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s left-arm spinner duo has kept things tight.

It will be interesting to see how Australians play Poonam on Sunday as the leg was on them at the opening of the tournament.

More than 75,000 tickets have already been sold for the final and the figure could reach 90,000, unprecedented in women’s cricket.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, is backed to win against local fans, although a considerable amount of Indian fans are also expected in the iconic MCG.

The men’s team leader, Mitchell Starc, will also attend, supporting the local team and his wife Alyssa Healy after obtaining authorization to leave South Africa in the middle of the tour.

The Australian campaign has been affected by the injuries of the pacemaker Tayla Vlaeminck at the start and the multifaceted star Elysse Perry was ruled out of the rest of the tournament before the semifinal against South Africa.

Despite the twin setbacks, Australia has broken into another clash for the title.

“We do not come just to give a good show. We come here to win and that is the attitude with which we are entering. It has been a long time and the preparation for the game is something that I have not experienced before. It will be the greatest moment of my career, “said Lanning.

Squadrons

Indian women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundi Rhai, Richar Rhai

Australia women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland.

The match starts at 12.30 PM IST.

