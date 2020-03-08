ICC Women’s World Cup T20: India loses by 85 races while Australia wins the fifth title | Cricket News

Sports

MELBOURNE: India saved the worst for last, as a brutal Australian team beat them by 85 races for an unprecedented fifth victory of the T20 World Cup in a final that promised much but delivered very little on Sunday.

Batting first after the coin fell in favor of Meg Lanning, Australia came out dazzlingly with its starters Alyssa Healy (75 of 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 of 54 balls) laying the groundwork with an association of 115 double runs Fast time .

Agitated by the big occasion, his attack shot Australia at a formidable 184 by four in the 20 stipulated envelopes.

Overwhelmed by the occasion, India collapsed to 99 against an 86,174 stake in the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a record in the history of women’s cricket.

What worked in favor of the home team was that its starters easily neutralized the threat posed by the spinner in the form of Poonam Yadav (1/30 in 4 overs) with a percentage of play while taking players like Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma at medium pace . cleaners.

The day, Pandey was crushed by 52 runs in her four overs.

Half of the battle was won there for the formidable Australians, who, in stark contrast to India, saved the best for last.

The shape and extent of the defeat, including some subplots, recalled the final of the 2003 Men’s World Cup when Ricky Ponting’s Australia defeated Sourav Ganguly’s India in a clash for the title against the weather.

Like Zaheer Khan in his opening in the Wanderers against Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, Deepti Sharma was nervous when he faced Mooney and Healy, who criticized six huge while radiant husband Mitchell Starc watched from the stands.

The match was as good as when India was 18/3 in the fourth round, which became four of 30 when Captain Harmanpreet Kaur left and 58/5 when Veda Krishnamurthy was making the long way back.

From the point of view of India, the final start was far from its campaign opening when the same team humiliated the hosts.

“The first game was very good, it gave us a lot of confidence. We spent a lot of time together, unfortunately so we don’t win today,” Harmanpreet said after the game.

“Sometimes, we can’t do our best.”

The triumphant captain Lanning said: “Putting this kind of performance on the biggest day is exceptional and something I’m really proud of.”

Previously, Mooney and Healy took advantage of lost opportunities to crush the fifties and lead Australia to a challenge of 184 by four.

Mooney was Australia’s best scorer, but it was Healy, who attacked after Shafali Verma knocked him down in the fifth ball of Deepti Sharma’s innings.

Healy’s 39-ball innings were tied with seven four and five hits on the fence.

Healy and Mooney shared 115 runs in 11.4 overs for the opening wicket to give Australia a good start after opting to hit first.

Like Healy, Mooney also took advantage of a missed opportunity (opportunity caught and trapped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the fourth time) to punish India by reaching fifty in 41 balls.

Mooney hit 10 limits on his 54-ball unmatched hit.

Despite losing to India at the opening of the tournament, defending champions and four times winners, Australia entered the final as favorites due to its great temperament and experience.

And the side led by Meg Lanning demonstrated his bill when Healy tore the hapless Indian attack with his power stroke from the first ball.

Healy’s entertaining coup finally came to an end in 12th place when Veda Krishnamurthy deflected her at the limit for a long time outside the roulette of the left arm Radha Yadav.

After Healy’s dismissal, Mooney took over and added 39 runs with Captain Lanning before Deepti’s double attack in the 17th, which removed things for India to some extent.

While Lanning (6) was caught by Shikha Pandey in the second ball, Tanleigh Bhatia surprised Ashleigh Gardner three balls later.

Rachael Haynes (4) was also unable to deliver while playing in a delivery of Poonam Yadav on the 19th.

But Mooney assumed responsibility and remained undefeated in the company of Nicola Carey (5 not out) to take Australia near the 190-race mark.

Slow bowling players in India: Deepti (2/38), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Poonam Yadav (1/30) did well to restrict Australia below 200, which seemed easy to achieve when Mooney and Healy were great weapons.

