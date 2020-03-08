Happy International Women’s Day 2020: wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook status and Whatsapp

India Top Headlines

One of the most important creations of nature is humanity. Nature gave mankind the gift of producing among them and, therefore, created Woman. However, even after being nature’s best gift, women constantly fought for their existence. Society, being patriarchal, made it very difficult for women to live a life they could call their own; one in which they have their own opinion and can decide for themselves. However, with the passage of time, many strong women emerged who raised their voice against the patriarchate and left a mark on history.To celebrate these women, International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It is a world day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate women’s equality. International Women’s Day (IWD) has occurred for more than a century, with the first IWD meeting in 1911 supported by more than one million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not specific to the country, group or organization.

Here are some wishes and messages to wish “Happy Women’s Day” to all the powerful women who fought for all humanity and made the world a better place:



1) I can’t find the words to express what I feel for women. His strength and power, his ability to keep his head up no matter what. I admire it on all possible levels. Girls run the world, that’s all I know for sure. Happy Women’s Day!

2) The woman can be powerful without being aggressive. Isn’t it amazing? May the wonderful feminine energy cover our world with its warmth and greatness. Happy Women’s Day to all of us!

3) Women have deserved much more than just one day in a year. The power they have inside is enormous. This day is a reminder for all human beings in the world to love and admire women, because they deserved it. Happy Women’s Day!

4) A woman is much more than a human being. She has the power of God to create a life, to face so much pain and somehow always ends up being the strongest in each room. Happy Women’s Day to all the Goddesses!

5) What an incredible opportunity to thank all the beautiful, wonderful and charming women there are! Thank you for making life possible, thanks for being so different and strong! Happy Women’s Day!

6) Happy women’s day to strong, beautiful, fun and amazing women! I will never stop admiring your strength and intelligence. Who runs the world? Girls! Happy Women’s Day!

7) Women are the greatest inspiration in the world. Let us praise our muses and never forget how amazing and wonderful they are. Respect them and appreciate them every day. Happy Women’s Day!

8) We all know that this world would mean nothing without a woman or a girl. Women are stronger than anyone can imagine. Let’s celebrate his endless power today. Happy Women’s Day.

9) Today we celebrate the most amazing thing that God has created. You know what they say: this is the world of man, but it would be nothing without a woman or a girl. Let’s not forget that. Happy Women’s Day!

10) Do not live the life of another person and the idea of ​​another person of what femininity is. Femininity is you. Happy Women’s Day!



11) Because they are women, people will force their thinking about you, their limits on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go. Do not live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own decisions in the light of your own wisdom. Happy Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day is an effort to celebrate femininity and appreciate the best and equal half of human civilization. It is a step towards a society that does not treat anyone as inferior. It is the idea of ​​a world where no one has to fight for existence and for basic rights such as freedom and education. Let’s celebrate this Women’s Day with the greatest respect and dedication so that every day of the year becomes the “Human Day”, where everyone is equal, everyone is valued and everyone is loved. HAPPY WOMEN’S DAY!

