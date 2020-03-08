Happy International Women’s Day 2020: The 50 best wishes, messages, quotes, status and images to send to the most amazing women of your life!

India Top Headlines

What does it mean to be a woman in 2020? It means that she is a daughter, a wife, a mother, a friend, a sister, a co-worker, a cook, a caretaker, a doctor, a journalist and whatever else she chooses to be. Simply put, women have always been unstoppable and with changing times they have become a force to consider. While we believe that only one day cannot encompass the spirit of women and everything they have done (and continue to do) for humanity, there is nothing wrong with celebrating, right?

To celebrate the essence of all incredible women, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 of each year. Celebrated since the early 1900s, International Women’s Day also promotes gender equality and equal opportunities for women. So, whether you are your best friend, your mother, your daughter or your wife, you cannot deny that women play a special role in all walks of life.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where we don’t have enough time to pause and think, let alone spend it with our loved ones. Think about it. When was the last time you hugged your mother, your sister or even your wife and told her how much it meant to you? If your answer is no, we suggest you make good use of International Women’s Day, which will be held on March 8.

So, if you are confused about how you should celebrate this Women’s Day, in order to smile at the most special woman in your life, we are here to help you with the same. It doesn’t matter if you are not someone who is good with words or if you often find it very difficult to express your thoughts in words. We list the 50 main messages and wishes for Women’s Day, which will surely pull the threads of your heart.

The 50 best wishes, messages and quotes for women’s day

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid of failure. Failure is another springboard to greatness. Happy Women’s Day!

Equal rights are not special rights. Happy International Women’s Day.

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. – Melinda Gates

Only a woman can almost die and give birth at the same time. Feel proud of being a woman. Happy Women’s Day!

This day belongs to you. May you prosper and stand firm in the course of life. Happy International Women’s Day

For all the times you’ve brought a smile and made my days look brighter. Happy Women’s Day!

“I don’t want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide that for myself. “Emma Watson

Life would not have been possible with you. I am what I am thanks to you. Happy Women’s Day!

She is a dreamer, is a believer, is a maker, is a winner, and that she is “you.” Happy Women’s Day.

She does not follow the crowd but makes the crowd follow. Happy Women’s Day!

“I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitful and confident, who bring light to the world.” —Meryl Streep

Of course, God created man rather than woman. But you always make a draft before the final masterpiece.

“Feminism is not about strengthening women. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that force. “- G.D. Anderson

This life has no existence without a strong ally in “Woman” at every stage of life, from motherhood to wife, from sister and, finally, to daughter. Happy Women’s Day!

Being a woman in herself is a superpower. Celebrate that. Happy Women’s Day.

When I think of an empowered woman, no personality comes to mind. For me, you are my superhero. Happy Women’s Day!

You are fierce, bold and bold! Also, the best when it comes to caring. Happy Women’s Day!

She needed a hero! Then that is what it became!

Well educated women rarely made history! Happy Women’s Day!

I wish you could see with my eyes how much you are a woman’s jewel!

You are the true architect of my life. I admire you for everything you do for our family.

Mom, whatever it is today, is just for you. You are my inspiration and motivation. Happy women’s day to you.

Intelligent, unique, beautiful and intelligent, you are my wife. Bless you!

Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for being the woman you are. I couldn’t imagine the world without you!

“You are really an inspiration for many of us to always work hard towards your goals”

I wish you a very happy Women’s Day.

I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you do! Happy Women’s Day!

I was raised by an extraordinary woman who taught me never to cry and get up every time I fail. Happy Women’s Day.

Greetings to a woman who never stopped trying again. You taught me what resistance and hard work is. Happy Women’s Day.

You are the creator, the destroyer of evil, you are the saint and you are the guide. Life without you would have been impossible. This is the day to celebrate the best and most beautiful creation of God. Happy Women’s Day.

A woman is much more than a human being. She has the power to create a life, to endure so much pain and somehow always ends up being the strongest in the room. Happy Women’s Day to all the Goddesses!

What is a queen without her king? Well, historically speaking, more powerful.

Women are the epitome of courage, hope and life. Let’s make a promise this Women’s Day that we will make the world a much better place for them.

“What I use best is my confidence. That’s what I would recommend to everyone. It’s a great excitement.” – Priyanka Chopra

“I just can’t change the world. But I can throw a stone through the waters to create many waves. “- Mother Teresa

“As you are women, people will force their thinking on you, your limits on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go. Do not live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own decisions in the light of your own wisdom. “- Amitabh Bachchan

“No struggle can succeed without women participating side by side with men. There are two powers in the world; One is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women. “- Malala Yousafzai

You are bold, beautiful, compassionate and affectionate. I wish you a very happy Women’s Day.

As a mother, you are a child and you show him the way to become a better human being. Greetings and a very happy Women’s Day.

May every moment of your day be filled with happiness. Happy Women’s Day!

