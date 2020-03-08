Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari launches the ‘Apni party’ | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: With the goal of providing relief to people “who face challenges since August 5 of last year,” former Popular Democratic Party (PDP) leader Syed Altaf Bukhari launched his own new political party called “Jammu Party and Kashmir Apni. ” JKAP) Sunday.

The party will include 30 members, including 22-23 former legislators / ministers of various political parties such as PDP, NC, Congress and Nationalist Democratic Party.

Some of them include Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Yawar Mir, Zafar Iqbal Manhas and other former PDA MLAs; Usman Majeed, Aijaz Khan, Mumtaz Khan and Shoaib Nabi Lone of Congress; Vijay Bakaya, Syed Asgar Ali and Kamal Arora of North Carolina.

“It is a very happy occasion that we have finally created our party known as Apni Party. It gives us a lot of responsibility since the expectations and challenges are enormous. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that my will is strong to overcome these challenges in interest of my people, “Bukhari told ANI exclusively.

The party will also include the former chief secretary and political advisor to the prime minister, heads of political parties of the Pradesh district, presidents of BDC, Kashmiri Pandits, presidents of municipal committees and civil society.

“After August 5, many things have changed. People are desperate, tourism has been reduced to zero and local industries have closed. In that view, the challenges are very great. It is an effort to see how we can restore the appearance of these things, “he added.

The party was launched especially on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Informed sources said that the main focus of the party will be development policy and that the team will have representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, while it is also likely to include Kashmir Pandits.

The formation of a political team by a former PDP leader – with the inclusion of PDP and NC leaders, and the representation of Pan Jammu and Kashmir – could be seen as the beginning of the political process in the region outside of the “system of family rule party. ”

Further insisting on the approach of the newly formed political party, Bukhari emphasized that confidence-building measures between New Delhi and Srinagar should be restored. “People here feel the absence of credible voices that can address their problems and solve them,” he emphasized.

(With ANI tickets)

