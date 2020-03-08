Drinking red wine can help you lose weight, studies say

India Top Headlines

So far, you may have been told that if you want to lose weight, you should get rid of the drink, avoid high-calorie intake and go to the gym. Well, the latest tips may work for all of us, but it’s not a good idea to give up alcohol to lose weight, experts say. According to researchers, drinking red wine in moderation can actually help you on your weight loss journey.

How does it help to lose weight?

According to researchers, drinking two glasses of red wine can help you lose weight. The studies were conducted at Washington State University and Harvard Medical School that claimed that a polyphenol called ‘resveratrol’ that is present in red wine helps to lose weight. This polyphenol converts white fat, which are larger cells that store energy and expand as we gain weight, in beige fat that fights obesity and this fat is much easier to lose.



This study was conducted in mice. The researchers improved their diet with just a little bit of resveratrol. They discovered that resveratrol developed a little more beige fat in mice.

Another study was conducted in the Harvard study on 20,000 women. He revealed that women who drank wine had a 70% lower risk of developing obesity. They also discovered that drinking wine initially decreased weight gain in women. However, these women self-reported their weight over time.

Other benefits of red wine.



Some other benefits of drinking red wine are:



Drinking red wine is good for our health, health experts say. Some studies have also shown that drinking wine in small to moderate amounts can help reduce the risks of some types of heart disease.

Red wine can also help reduce the risk of strokes and premature death. This is because drinking small amounts of red wine helps retain the ‘good’ HDL cholesterol in the blood.

It also reduces the risk of certain types of cancer, including colon, basal, ovarian and prostate cancers.

Health experts also say that drinking 1–3 glasses of wine per day is also related to a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

It is also believed that moderate consumption of red wine is related to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, especially in women.

Another study conducted in middle-aged and elderly people revealed that those who drank 2–7 glasses of wine per week were less likely to get depressed.

What should you be aware of?

If you want to get your maximum benefits, you should drink it in moderation. Consult a doctor to know if you should consume or avoid the consumption of red wine, as it can also depend on your health.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article should not be considered as a substitute for the doctor’s advice. Consult your attending physician for more details.