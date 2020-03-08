Box office collection “Thappad” Day 8: The protagonist of Taapsee Pannu records a second low collection on Friday | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

The ‘Thappad’ of Taapsee Pannu may be getting excellent reviews, but unfortunately it does not seem to be reflected in the box office numbers. The film that did not open to massive figures on its first day, saw another poor start for week 2 at the box office, with the film registering a minimum collection of Rs 90 lakh, says a report on BoxofficeIndia.com.

Despite the average box office numbers, the film managed to earn Rs 21.15 million in its first week.

It is said that the low collections during the week are the real problem behind ‘Thappad’ not sailing towards a box office victory. The director of Anubhav Sinha has not been able to overcome the ‘Chhapaak’ collections of Deepika Padukone (26.23 million rupees), but at the same time he has surpassed the ‘Panga’ of Kangana Ranaut (15.2 million rupees).





The difference between these films and ‘Thappad’ is that the latter was a solo release, while the others had competition from a larger film. But despite the low numbers at the box office, the audience has greatly appreciated the film.

Meanwhile, the road is expected to be difficult for the film, as it now faces stiff competition from the newly released Tiger Shroff protagonist “Baaghi 3”. The film, which is one of the most anticipated action movies of the year, had a record start, as it earned an estimated Rs 18 crore on Day 1, making it the highest release day of 2020.

When speaking about his character in ‘Thappad’, Taapsee had said: “My character treats him in a very patient way. She listens to all this, analyzes all this in her head, wondering if she is pressing it too hard. But she realizes that if she has no respect for herself, she cannot respect her relationship with her husband or her in-laws. She realizes this and decides to put an end to it because it can no longer be the same.

