Beau Shawn Mendes throws Cinderella’s surprise to Camila Cabello | English movie news

India Top Headlines

American-Canadian singer Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday together with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who organized a surprise birthday party with Cinderella’s theme for her.

According to a report, the 23-year-old singer is currently abroad in the UK filming for the next musical remake of ‘Cinderella’, but that didn’t stop Shawn Mendes from getting on a plane and surprising his girlfriend with the best birthday. celebration.

Cabello also joined the rest of the cast of ‘Cinderella’. Film director Kay Cannon shared an adorable photo of the birthday party where the two can see each other smiling. Cannon also wished Happy Birthday to Cabello in an Instagram post, the title of the post says: Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today! Celebrating the style of “Cinderella”. Happy birthday Cinders! @shawnmendes. ”

Irish actor Fra Fee also shared the photos of the birthday party. The actor shared a selfie of himself with the couple on Instagram, which shows Cabello blowing out the candles of his extravagant cake that was shaped like Cinderella’s carriage. The party also had an ice sculpture in the form of Cinderella’s infamous glass slipper and said: “Happy birthday Camila.”

Fee captioned the publication as: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the beautiful and bloody legend @camila_cabello … 23 today … I mean … these children.”

The actor also posted Instagram stories to post a video of when Cabello entered his surprise birthday party, along with Mendes. While everyone sang “Happy Birthday,” the birthday girl jumped from top to bottom.

The American actor Maddie Baillio also shared videos and photos of Cabello, Mendes and everyone else celebrating the birthday girl. In a video posted on his Instagram stories, you can see Cabello and Mendes cutting Cinderella’s carriage cake together.

In a video posted on their Instagram Stories, you can see the couple cutting Cinderella’s carriage cake and the singer of ‘Miss’ also opening one of her birthday presents.

The ‘Shameless’ singer also took time off her birthday to urge her followers to donate to the Save the Children Fund in an Instagram post. The organization was established to improve the lives of children through education, medical care and economic opportunities.

The singer of ‘My Oh My’ also took time out of her birthday to urge her followers to donate to Save the Children Fund, an organization established to improve children’s lives through education, medical care and Economic opportunities

