Akshay Kumar: I can act for 5 years; then, my age will push me back | Hindi Movie News

Excerpts from an interview:

Why did it take you so long to collaborate with Rohit Shetty, who was an assistant director in ‘Suhaag’?



A director is the captain of the ship and he decides the cast. We would have collaborated before. In fact, we had tried twice, but things didn’t work out. Better late than never, right?

You return to action with ‘Sooryavanshi’. Were heavy duty stunts difficult?

For me, doing stunts is like going to Disneyland; I love. And everything is real action. It is not the kind of visual effects in front of the computer that makes the actor a hero, but the actor, who is working to become one. I can act for another four or five years. Then, my age will tell me to back off.

Would you agree that the trick of the plane in ‘Khiladi 420’ was the most difficult?

It is difficult to identify a particular trick, since I have done a lot of action. The action is complicated; The actors who have performed larger stunts broke their knees or ankles by jumping off a stool.

Any particular preparation you submitted for this role?

I lost eight and nine kg, since I needed to look like an ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) officer.

What do you think of the brain wave of the Rohit police universe, getting ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’ along with ‘Sooryavanshi’?

It is unusual since three actors are not under one roof every day. ‘Singham’ was the first movie. Then Rohit introduced ‘Sooryavanshi’ in ‘Simmba’. Now, they join me towards the end of my movie. Congratulations to Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh for agreeing to play small roles in this movie.

Perhaps, is it an accumulation for the grand finale with the three super cops?

It is ‘Avengers’ from India and is very successful. I feel a lot of pressure to ensure that ‘Sooryavanshi’ does not break the chain towards the construction of a successful police universe. If this does not work, the chain will break.

How to differentiate ‘Sooryavanshi’ from ‘Simmba’ and ‘Singham’?

The traits of the three characters and their way of seeing things is different. The only thing they have in common is the uniform.

There has been much talk about his recreation “Tip Tip Barsa” with Katrina Kaif …

It was an iconic song. There is a lot of pressure to recreate it and get the same kind of response. Katrina and I are working together a decade after ‘Tees Maar Khan’. I wonder why it took so long …

Rohit Shetty is also known for his comedies. Any ideas for another crossover?

(Winks) We’ve discussed comedies in the past. Anything can happen. On the crossover, imagine that ‘Hera Pheri’ meets ‘Golmaal’. Wouldn’t it be amazing to see characters from both movies together?

Speaking of ‘Hera Pheri’, what is going on with Part 3?

It all depends on my producer, Firoz Nadiadwala. Conversations have been held since the last 14 years.

Complete 30 years in the industry in 2021 …

(Short) No, no, I started shooting for ‘Saugandh’ in 1990, so this is the thirtieth year. Time flew by, from 20 to 50. It seems like yesterday when I filmed for ‘Waada Raha Sanam’ (‘Khiladi’) and ‘Mang Meri Bharo’ (‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’).

What do you remember from your first day on set?

It was 103 when I landed in Coimbatore, driving towards Ooty, to shoot ‘Saugandh’. I had to make a handstand, kick the villain and be kissed on the forehead by Rakhee ji who played my mother. My makeup artist gave me an Ayurvedic fever medication and it was fine. He is still working with me.

From action to comedy and drama, you’ve been jumping genres for years. Any particular area you want to explore now?

Unlike 12 years ago, today’s audience is ready to watch a movie about sanitary napkins (‘Padman’), toilets (‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’), IVF (‘Good Newwz’) and sperm donation (‘ Vicky Donor ‘). You can play so many songs, you can recreate many historical events. I want to do everything. It is a good time to be an actor.

And what is your detoxification plan?

The only detoxification of work is more work. That is what rejuvenates me. I like to travel to Maldives, South Africa, even a car trip to Lonavala.

Tell us something about your upcoming movies, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Laxmmi Bomb’.

‘Bachchan Pandey’ is still being written. ‘Atrangi Re’ is a lovely movie written by Himanshu Sharma; I really want to work with ‘Aanand L Rai’. In ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, I play a transgender. No one has touched this subject. If I talk more about these films, the producers will take away my contract.

There are many rumors about the Eid 2020 clash between ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and ‘Radhe’ by Salman Khan …

Everything is hype, nothing more. I was filming in Mehboob Studio and Salman was also there. We sat and talked for a long time, but we didn’t even discuss the crash. It is a holiday period. Two movies can be easily divided between 6000 screens. There have been clashes in the past; I don’t see a problem here.

