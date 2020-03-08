a-judge-in-the-united-kingdom-determines-that-the-indian-military-captured-princess-latifa-and-sent-her-to-detention-in-dubai

India Top Headlines

LONDON: A family court in the United Kingdom discovered that Indian military forces carried out a maritime assault to capture Princess Latifa from a yacht off the coast of India following the instructions of her father, the ruler of Dubai, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, when he was trying to escape living with him.

The trial of Sir Andrew McFarlane in the family division of the High Court of London, published on Thursday, said the story of Latifa’s departure from Dubai through Oman in a boat on February 24, 2018 and then offshore, followed by the story of A maritime assault of the Indian military forces that, in turn, delivered to those on board, except for Latifa, the army of the United Arab Emirates, “is not challenged.”

McFarlane has relied on a one-hour video recording made by Latifa in February 2018 and sworn evidence from Tiina Jauhiainen, a Finnish capoeira instructor who became friends with Latifa in December 2010 and was on board with her when she was captured together to French Herve Jaubert.

He said Jauhiainen was “an impressive individual” and that “there is no reason to doubt that it was actually Latifa’s established ambition to escape from Dubai.” She was clearly desperate to free herself from her family and prepared to undertake a dangerous mission to do so. In fact, a significant element in Latifa’s motivation to seek to leave Dubai in both 2000 and 2018 is related to the treatment of his sister Shamsa. ”

McFarlane wrote: “While sailing in the Arabian Sea, Latifa and Jaubert communicated with several people and it is quite possible that the Dubai authorities have located them. An observation plane of the coast guard of the Indian continent made regular departures on the ship. During the night of March 4, 2018, when the Nostromo was in international waters about thirty miles from Goa, according to Jauhiainen’s account, it was approached by a considerable number of Indian special forces.

“Smoke or gas grenades, along with shots soon led to the crew and passengers being subdued,” McFarlane wrote.

“Jauhiainen describes being totally terrified and scared to death. At one point, after Jauhiainen was dragged to the deck with her hands tied behind her back, she saw Latifa lying face down on the floor with her hands tied. According to Jauhiainen, the Indian military shouted “Who is Latifa?”

“After a while, they brought on board an Arab man who identified Latifa. Latifa shouted that he was seeking asylum and that Indian forces were violating international law. She went, said Jauhiainen, simply ignored.

Jauhiainen’s statement concludes: “Latifa’s last words when she was kicked and shouted were in the sense that” You cannot recover alive. Don’t take me back Shoot me here, don’t give me back “in English.”

“The description of how Latifa was treated by the Indian security services and also, once the Arab man identified it, gives no indication that it was a” rescue “instead of a” capture “, McFarlane ruled.

“Latifa begged the soldiers to kill her instead of facing the possibility of returning with her family in Dubai,” he said.

In her evidence, Jauhiainen says that she, Jaubert and each member of the crew were “mistreated by Indian forces.”

“There came a time when Indian commands left the boat and were replaced by members of the UAE army,” says McFarlane. “Jauhiainen records that he learned that the soldiers of the United Arab Emirates had been transferred to Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates, picked up by a helicopter of the Indian coast guard and then taken in boats of the Indian coast guard for their transit to the Nostromo. ”

Jauhiainen, Jaubert and the crew were transported in the Nostromo back to Dubai under surveillance. “The Nostromo was escorted all the way by the Indian coast guard,” McFarlane said. “Jauhiainen has not seen or heard anything from Latifa since that night.”

He also found, in the balance of probabilities, that Latifa “has been arrested” in Dubai, as the second wife of the ruler of Dubai, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, alleged, in a closed house. and guarded, in conditions similar to a prison.

This “fact-finding trial” comes as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the welfare of two other children of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Al Jalila bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (known as Jalila), 12, and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (known as Zayed), seven, who is currently in England with his mother, Princess Haya, who fled Dubai in April 2019.

