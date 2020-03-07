We want to change the status quo, our critics don’t want it: PM Modi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded strongly to critics who questioned initiatives such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), making triple talaq punishable and the revocation of the special state of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the opposition arose from its determination to change the state quo that was holding back the country.

“When the status quo changes, these (critics) people begin to see particular interruptions. Those who describe themselves as messiahs of gender justice oppose our decision on triple talaq. Those who tell the world about the rights of refugees oppose CAA when it is promulgated for refugees. Those who swear by the Constitution are against the elimination of Article 370, a temporary agreement, to fully implement the provisions of the Constitution in J&K, ”said the prime minister in the sixth edition of the Global Business Summit of the Economic Times.

The prime minister also spoke about the erosion of the monopoly that the elite had enjoyed in shaping public opinion. “There was a time when the forecast of a few would establish the direction of the decisions. Your views on any matter would be treated as the last word. But thanks to technology and democratization of discourse, the opinions of all sectors of society have begun to matter and the general public is listening to their opinions in defiance of well-established wisdom, “Modi said.

He commented on the topic “Collaborate to create” of the Global Business Summit, organized by the country’s leading business newspaper, Economic Times.

Modi described the issue as apt for the present times pointing out the threat of the coronavirus and said that everyone should collaborate to overcome the threat. “Collaborating to create is a requirement in current times to achieve the goal of sustainable growth and also lay the foundations for the future. Global experience shows that people have been able to defend themselves by working together. Those who worked on separate roads frayed, ”he said.

The prime minister said his government believed in replacing a belief in convenience with conviction in the government. “His (critical) thinking is that inaction is the most convenient action,” he said, adding that for his government, it was important to have the “conviction to do the right thing and break the status quo … in each sector.” , we are coming out of convenience and inaction. ”

He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process was unlocking massive stuck investments and said the government had provided a way out for troubled businesses. “Not everyone is dishonest … There are problems because the plans are going badly. We have also offered a way out,” he said, while talking about the “Vivaad se Vishwas” scheme that offers those involved in tax disputes an option to settle debts And clean your books.

Modi said the government’s foreign policy had overcome previous Cold War formulations and the lack of alignment to establish friendships while remaining neutral. “There was a period in which there was an attempt to stay away maintaining distance. Today, we are trying to move forward together forging friendships, ”he said, adding that the government believed in working with Saudi Arabia, as well as with Iran and with the United States and Russia.

“We could have followed the practice of the previous regimes: develop policies based on the recommendations of only a few selected. Instead, we create a new path and move forward with a new approach, responding to people’s aspirations, “he said.

The prime minister made it clear that he wanted the private sector to play a fundamental role in the economy, underlining that the economic objective of 5 billion dollars depended on the collaboration of the private sector, fair competition, the creation of wealth and the elimination of Archaic laws At the same time, he made it clear that his government would support honest business.

“Corruption and cronyism are being treated firmly. Whether in banking, FDI or the allocation of natural resources, we are eliminating the capitalism of friends, “he said, adding that the government was focusing on the simplification and rationalization of rules and processes, and driving transparency. He listed the “Vivaad se Vishwas” scheme to end tax disputes and also the decriminalization of various provisions of the Companies Law as steps in this direction.



While Modi listed a series of reforms introduced by his government, which helped accelerate the creation of infrastructure, he said that the global economy was going through a difficult period but that the government was trying to be proactive in protecting the Indian economy.

In welcoming the Prime Minister, Vineet Jain, MD of the Times Group, said the series of reformist steps initiated by the Modi government had helped the country cope with the winds against and global economic challenges.

“The Prime Minister and his team have worked to encourage investment, enable business and empower Indian citizens of all sectors of society. The results are clear. Even with global winds, the resistance of the Indian economy is evident. We seem to have resisted the slowdown with green growth shoots now visible in many sectors, ”said Jain.

He added that the world now faced different types of challenges, such as the spread of the coronavirus, something no one had imagined a year ago.