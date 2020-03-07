Violence in Delhi: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Media One and Asianet News, the two Malayalam-language channels banned by the Ministry of the Union for 48 hours, aired again on Saturday morning.

After the lifting of the ban, Asianet News returned to air at 1.30 a.m. and Media One at 9.30 a.m.

The I&B ministry imposed a 48-hour ban on Friday for its alleged “partial” report of the violence in Delhi.

The action against Asianet News and Media One follows the accusation of the ministry that both channels ignored the program code and “highlighted the attack on places of worship” and sided with a particular community.

The prohibition order was subject to strong protests by the political class that referred to the decision as an unprecedented attack on media freedom. The leader of the Congress, P Chidambaram, and the head of the CMF, Sitaram Yechury, condemned the action as “anti-democratic and authoritarian.”



In its order on Media One, the government also said the channel deliberately focused on the vandalism of CAA supporters. “It also questions RSS and alleges the inaction of the Delhi police. The channel appears to be critical for the Delhi Police and RSS, “the ministry order said on March 6. The ministry also showed Media One, but was not satisfied with the response of the channel.

However, Media One’s chief editor, CL Thomas, condemned the government’s action as an attack on “free and fair journalism” and said the organization would legally challenge the government’s decision.

In the case of Asianet News, the ministry had made an exception to the channel alleging that “the central government did not act to control the disturbances, and the central forces arrived at the disturbance areas after long hours of the meeting of the minister of the Union , Amit Shah. ”

The ministry issued show cause notices to both channels, in which they defended their reports and claimed that the coverage did not despise any of the religious groups. However, the ministry was not impressed and imposed a 48-hour ban on its transmission.

