This bride designed her own lehenga wedding and is beautiful!

Choosing the perfect lehenga for your wedding is a cumbersome task, we know that. But, if you are a fashion designer, what is better than designing your own wedding lehenga? The dream came true for the bride Hiral Khatri, who designed her wedding attire. The bride was seen wearing a red lehenga with intricate design details.

Hiral looked beautiful in the traditional red lehenga, with detailed golden embroidery on the hem. We also loved the high neck blouse and sleeves, which featured intricate designs with hanging green beads. However, the highlight of her look was the red bandhani dupatta with heavy golden embroidery and splashes of colorful flowers.

The bride also shared the details of the lehenga on Instagram,

“I always dreamed what my wedding day would be like and I always dreamed of being a bride … being a designer. I knew exactly what I wanted … I wanted to be a very authentic and proud Indian bride … being Gujarati I love Badhani so I got a perfect bandhani dupatta and then I designed my lehenga around it … a great effort has been made, so detailed embroidery and so many details when you look closely, I can’t be happier about the final result … this was my first design phera lehenga wedding and I LOVED (sic) ‘.

In search of a regal appearance, the bride complemented her appearance with a choker necklace, with a long layered necklace. For her head accessories, she was seen using a detailed mathapatti with green beads. And, for her makeup, she wore a glamorous look with strong eyebrows, smoky eyes, highlighted cheeks and soft pink lips.