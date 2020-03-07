the-protagonist-of-tiger-shroff-records-the-highest-opening-collection-of-2020

India Top Headlines

Tiger Shroff’s action animator, “Baaghi 3”, has started flying at the national box office. The director of Ahmed Khan has registered the highest collection of Day 1 of 2020, beating characters like ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ by Ajay Devgn. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in a supporting role, earned an estimated Rs 17-18 crore nett on his first day, according to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com.

Baaghi 3 movie review: deadly tiger strokes disappointed by weak writing

The beginning of two digits is exceptional for the film, considering the imminent threat of Coronavirus that led many people in Metro cities to stay at home instead of venturing into public places. Although the film suffered in multiplexes in big cities, it worked very well in places like CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha.

Despite the good start, the collections are not as much as the last Baaghi movie that reportedly earned an estimated Rs 25 crore nett on its opening day, which was also the Good Friday holiday.

Reports also stated that ‘Baaghi 3’ opened quite well with an occupation of around 30-35%. The film has managed to register an early reserve of Rs 5.50 crore, which is the best that any film has witnessed in 2020. The collections of ‘Baaghi 3’ have exceeded the numbers of ‘Tanhaji: The discouraged warrior’ by Ajay Devgn, that had accumulated around. Rs 5.18 crore in advance selling domestic circuit tickets.

With the total collections in, “Baaghi 3” has registered an impressive advantage over Rs 13 crore nett obtained by the Ajay era drama that was released on January 10.



It has also become the third highest collection of the opening day for Tiger, after “War” and “Baaghi 2”.

According to these reports, it seems that neither the coronavirus scare nor the filtering of the film on piracy websites has altered the collections.

Speaking of the movie, it’s about the story of two brothers: Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish plays the character of a shy police officer. When he is kidnapped in Syria, the actor ‘Student of the year 2’ comes to his rescue. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles.

‘Baaghi 3’ promises an action show with three renowned action directors who choreograph the acrobatics sequences. Ramu Chella, Lakshman Chella and Kecha Khampadkee have drawn attention to the high octane drama of ‘Baaghi 3’. In addition to the stunts, ‘Baaghi 3’ also features some foot tapping music. Shraddha and Tiger have recreated ‘Dus Bahane’ while Disha Patani shook one leg in ‘Do You Love Me’. ‘Baaghi 3’ also marks Tiger’s first film with his father Jackie Shroff.

After ‘Baaghi 3’, Tiger will be seen next in ‘Heropanti 2’ which he recently announced. He is collaborating with Ahmed Khan once for the same.

