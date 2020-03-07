the-indian-and-american-sonia-syngal-becomes-ceo-of-gap-inc

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: One day, the field of US presidential elections. UU. It was reduced to three old white men, the largest clothing retailer in the United States, Gap Inc, named the American-born American Sonia Syngal as its new executive director, marking a rare elevation of a woman, and a woman of color. – In the corporate world dominated by white men.

Syngal, born in India, who moved to Canada and then to the US. UU. With her family as a child, she is the highest-ranking Indian-American executive director of a Fortune 500 company after Indra Nooyi left the position of director of PepsiCo in 2018. Inc, which has revenues of $ 18 billion, occupies the ranked 186 on the Fortune 500 list. It is currently the largest specialized retailer in the United States, with approximately 135,000 employees and 3,727 stores worldwide, including 2400 in the US. UU.

Syngal, 49, has worked at several Fortune 500 companies, including 10 years at Sun Microsystems and six years at Ford Motor Co. before joining Gap Inc. in 2004. He later became CEO of Old Navy, the chain of Gap value, after leading the global supply chain of the portfolio and the product model to the market, and serving as Managing Director of Gap Inc. Europe.

Robert Fisher, son of the founders of Gap, who served as interim CEO while the company was looking for a permanent replacement, said Syngal “will deliver value from our long-term brand portfolio.” GAP-owned brands include Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and Hill City. He once boasted that Gap has “put more slogans in people’s chests than any other company.”



Syngal’s elevation at this time was particularly surprising, in the midst of a vigorous debate on issues of diversity and gender after a varied Democratic camp competing for the White House in 2020 was reduced to two old white men (Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders) challenge another old white man (Donald Trump) in a country that has become increasingly multicultural and multiracial.

Although the number of women who lead Fortune500 companies is now at a record 33, they make up less than 6 percent of CEOs. The list is headed by Mary Barra of General Motors, the first CEO of a major automaker. Ginni Rometty, from IBM, who ranked number 3 on the list, recently gave way to the American Indian Arvind Krishna.

CEOs of immigrant origin are even rarer. From Adobe to WeWork, with Mastercard, Micron and Microsoft in the middle, there are now about two dozen CEOs of Indian origin in global companies with more than $ 5 billion in revenue. But mostly they are men.

Syngal, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kettering in 1993 and a Master’s Degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University in 1995, is also the mother of two children, now 17 and 20 years old. “I like to think that how ‘I learned to care as a mother has helped me focus my work with the same heart,” he said in a recent interview about working mothers.