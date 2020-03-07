Show me a country that says everyone is welcome: Jaishankar in CAA | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: No country in the world says everyone is welcome, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, beating those who criticize India for the Citizenship Law (Amendment).

Jaishankar criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) for its criticism of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that its director had also been wrong earlier and that one should look at the UN agency’s history of handling Kashmir problem.

“We have tried to reduce the number of stateless people through this legislation. That should be appreciated,” he said when asked about the CAA at the ET Global Business Summit. “We’ve done it in a way that doesn’t create a bigger problem for us.”

“Everyone, when they look at the citizens, have a context and a criterion. Show me a country in the world that says everyone is welcome. No one says that,” said the minister.

The foreign minister said moving out of the Regional Integral Economic Association (RCEP) was in the interest of Indian businesses.

When asked if the director of UNHCR did not agree with India on the issue of Kashmir, Jaishankar said: “The director of UNHCR had been wrong before.

“UNHCR avoids cross-border terrorism as if it had nothing to do with the neighboring country. Please understand where they come from; look at the UNHCR record of how they handled the Kashmir problem in the past,” he added.

