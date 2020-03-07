Sameera Reddy talks about her postpartum depression; says: “I felt disconnected from my son Hans when he was born” | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Sameera Reddy was blessed with a girl recently and with that, the actress embraced motherhood for the second time. And in a recent event, the actress talked about her battle against postpartum depression.

The actress revealed that after the birth of her first child, she felt totally disconnected from her newborn due to depression. She added that she didn’t know who we were and gave it to her husband and said she doesn’t feel good with him.

He also said it was the worst thing he did and now he hopes to compensate for the same.



Speaking about her pregnancy phase, she said: “I went from 72 kg to 105 kg. And when I gave birth, I was depressed like hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was going on … I was very disappointed when I gave birth My husband told me she was beautiful. I said, “Thank you, but obviously you are lying.” I became disillusioned to the point that I disconnected. No one told me about this. The reason I am talking today. No one told me: ‘Sameera could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could be shaken’, ‘You could have something called postpartum depression’ “.

The situation worsened when women began judging by their weight gain.

For those not versed, Sameera married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple shares a son who was born in 2015.

On the labor front, the actress has entertained films such as ‘Darna Mana Hai’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Race’, ‘De Dana Dan’ and more.

