Reese Witherspoon writes an emotional note when she feels “sad” about the coronavirus and Nashville tornadoes | English movie news

Reese Witherspoon talked about the current state of chaos due to a natural disaster in his home state and widespread panic about the coronavirus, among other things.

The 43-year-old actress visited Instagram to inform her millions of fans how she felt in the middle of the current situation and admitted that she relied on a friend while crying when she thought of so many difficulties. She wrote in an extensive Instagram post: “This morning, a friend told me: ‘I can see you’re overwhelmed. Take a moment’ and I started crying,” Witherspoon wrote under a touching photo of her. Son sinking the toes in an ocean. “I felt so sad.”

The actress shared the appreciation for a friend who allowed her a moment “to feel sad” and urged fans to do the same if they feel upset.



According to a report, Tennessee still suffers the aftermath of the powerful tornadoes that razed parts of the state this week, caused significant damage and left at least 24 dead.

Stars like Carrie Underwood and Loretta Lynn announced their safety and are now joining behind other stars to help. Taylor Swift donated $ 1 million to tornado relief efforts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the fear of coronavirus has not dissipated and the number of infected continues to increase.

