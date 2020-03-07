Pulwama attack: Amazon helps catch accused Pulwama | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW FROMLHI: In an important cooperation instance of a foreign multinational in a terrorism investigation in India, Amazon shared with the National Research Agency (NIA) information about a buyer who used his e-commerce site to buy ingredients for the explosive device Improvised (FDI) that caused Pulwama’s attack last year. About 40 employees of the CRPF were martyred in the suicide attack on February 14, 2018, which led India to retaliate with cross-border air strikes at the Jaish-e-Mohammad facility in the depths of Pakistan.

According to the details of the buyer’s online shopping account, Waiz-ul-Islam, a 19-year-old teenager from Srinagar, provided by the Amazon office in India at the request of the NIA, was arrested Friday. NIA also arrested Mohd Abbas Rather, a resident of Hakripora village in Pulwama, for sheltering Pulwama attack conspirators, including suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Pulwama attack probe: NIA arrests father and daughter duo for facilitating terrorism involved The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter, identified as Peer Tariq and Insha, in connection with last year’s barbaric terrorist attack in Pulwama, authorities said. The February 14, 2019 attack killed 40 people from the CRPF when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber, Adil Ahmed Dar, crashed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Pulwama.

Waiz revealed during his initial interrogation that he used his Amazon online shopping account to obtain chemicals such as ammonium power to manufacture FDI, batteries, clothing and other accessories, following the instructions of Pakistani terrorists Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM ). He personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after acquiring the incriminating material online as part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack, an NIA spokesman said.

A NIA officer told TOI that Waiz was over 18 on the day of the Pulwama attack.

Rather, a resident of Hakripora village in Pulwama is an old JeM worker. He told the interrogators that he had given refuge to the terrorist Jaish and the FDI expert Mohd Umar at his home after the latter arrived in Kashmir in April-May 2018. Rather, he had also sheltered the Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar Sameer Ahmed Dar and Pakistan terrorist Kamran at his home several times in the period prior to the attack. He also organized a safe haven for JeM terrorists, including Adil and others, at the house of the other arrested defendant Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan de Hakripora, Pulwama. The father-daughter duo was arrested on March 3.

The case of Jaish accused gets bail since NIA does not present the charge sheet One of the defendants in the JeM conspiracy case, Yusuf Chopan, received a bond from a special court on the grounds that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) did not file a charge sheet within the stipulated period. However, he has been arrested again under the Public Security Law and sent to a Jammu prison. The NIA clarified that he was never arrested in the Pulwama case.

So far, five defendants in the case of Pulwama’s terrorist attack: Shakir Bashir Magrey, who led suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar to a point near the site of the attack; Tariq Ahmed Shah and Insha Jan, who gave refuge to the Pulwama conspirators in their home, landed on the NIA network.

Waiz and Rather will be presented to the NIA special court in Jammu on Saturday.

